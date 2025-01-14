In the SAT.1 show "Talking about money", Cora Schumacher gives an insight into her finances. Henning Kaiser/dpa

Celebrities are only human. And famous doesn't necessarily mean filthy rich. Even if you're a bit lavish, like Cora Schumacher, you're not immune to sad moments.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the SAT.1 show "Über Geld spricht man doch!", celebrities unpack their finances in detail.

Cora Schumacher is also taking part , and this is not the first time she has given an insight into her wealth.

The reality star earns around 12,000 euros a month, leaving her with around 4,400 euros after deducting fixed costs.

Ex-jungle king Marc Terenzi and "Die Alm" winner Kader Loth also let us take a look at their finances. Show more

Pants down, account comparison: In "Talking about money!" (SAT.1), the financial cards are laid on the table in the fourth season - in the opening episode exclusively by celebrities.

Reality star and ex-racing driver's wife Cora Schumacher (48), ex-jungle king Marc Terenzi (46) and "Die Alm" winner Kader Loth (52) took stock of their finances in front of the cameras and revealed to the interested average consumer: money alone does not make you happy, but neither does not having any.

Cora Schumacher flirts with a home on Mallorca

A monthly budget of 12,000 euros, a 700-square-metre villa in Düsseldorf, income from reality TV and renting and leasing various properties. Nevertheless, Cora Schumacher says she has a few problems.

Because the luxury home is too big: "I only work for the house, which I only use half of." And the loan payments, insurance and energy costs for the place eat up half of her monthly budget.

So the ex-wife of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher (49) is flirting with the idea of selling her palace and buying something "befitting her status" on Mallorca in exchange, so that she can then commute between Malle and Düsseldorf every six months. In order to buy something nice for 1.15 million euros on the Balearic island, she has to raise 300,000 euros of equity.

Ralf Schumacher and Cora Brinkmann tied the knot in 2001. The couple, who have a son together, divorced in 2015. picture alliance / HOCH ZWEI

Of course, the average German wouldn't mind having such problems.

Schumacher spoketo Bild newspaper about her participation in the TV show: "Money is a topic that affects us all, whether we talk about it or not." It was exciting for her to share her experiences and thoughts with others, especially because financial topics are often taboo.

Ex-boyband star Marc Terenzi is as poor as a church mouse

Marc Terenzi can also only dream of Cora Schumacher's problems. He is currently far from being "average".

Terenzi is a prominent "multi-ex": ex-boyband star (Natural), ex-husband of Sarah Connor (44) - the two have two children together -, ex-jungle king, ex-stripper, ex-scandal noodle, because ex-drinker. Above all, he is also the ex of Verena Kerth (43). The turbulent relationship with the presenter and Oliver Kahn ex cost him his last nerves.

The bottom line: Terenzi, who used to live the high life as a pop star, suffered a total mental and financial breakdown. Only the thought of his four children saved him from lethal stupidity, he says. He is as poor as a church mouse and is currently living in a psychosomatic clinic near Berlin.

His ex-wife Sarah Connor is paying for the therapy, which is supposed to last twelve weeks. Even the coffee he treats himself to while walking with the TV crew is sponsored: friends give him pocket money, so to speak.

He starts the comparative month with a big minus in his account: He is 3800 euros in the red. Sarah and friends cover his fixed costs. Saving? "I don't have a monthly goal," says Terenzi. "I have a life goal: to be healthy and happy again."

Kader Loth: "A pension of 298 euros? My extensions are more expensive than that"

Between Cora Schumacher and Marc Terenzi, reality diva Kader Loth and her husband Isi Atli (53), who have been married since 2017 and have lived in Kader's "modest, yet glamorous" (in Kader's own words) two-bedroom apartment in chic Berlin-Grunewald for eight years.

They are double earners. With her reality fees ("I'm in the A-league and my fees are upwards of 80,000 euros"), Kader pays the lion's share (6,000 euros), but jeweler Isi also contributes 3,000 euros.

Kader ("I don't know how long I can be active in showbiz") and Isi would like to put aside 500 euros a month. Provision is necessary, as Kader would only receive a pension of 298 euros as things stand at the moment. "That's a joke, my extensions are more expensive." However, they have a problem: they like to live well.

Isi ("There's always a hole in my pants, money won't stay with me") drives a Porsche convertible ("I'm very happy"), which she finds stupid ("The car keeps breaking down").

She has a thing for African-inspired art, which she sometimes spends over 600 euros on a lamp and three other accessories during a shopping spree, which upsets Isi.

Kader gets her way: "I don't care if Isi leaves me, I wanted to take this lamp home with me today." She did. And Isi stayed.

At the end of the month, there are still 10.98 euros left over from the budget. "We have to save money," says Kader. "I've been hearing that for ten years," says Isi.

Mallorca dream bursts: Cora Schumacher bursts into tears

Schumacher buys less, she wants to sell. She wants to sell 60 items from her rich trove of luxury items that have accumulated over two decades - dresses, jackets, shirts, hats, bags, watches and accessories. "Investing the past in the future", as she says.

All of the finest, of course: Escada, Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Rolex. One trip to the luxury brand retailer later, Cora could get 117,000 euros for three watches and a bag. It could have been more, she says: "Think of Mallorca!"

With the prospect of scraping together the required equity, Schumacher jets off to Malle and visits three potential residences with estate agent Kerstin, which are said to cost between 970,000 and 1.4 million euros. No decision is made, as there is news at home in Düsseldorf that dampens the mood of optimism.

Ex-husband Ralf has come out of the closet and there is an exchange of blows in the media, which robs Cora of her zest for life and her nerves. She feels "publicly defamed by someone who supposedly once loved me", she says tearfully.

She stops all her plans for Malle, even though the trip to the island cost almost 1500 euros. In the end, she has 51.30 euros left over from the monthly budget, but a life crisis instead of anticipation.

Marc Terenzi sees a silver lining on the horizon

Marc Terenzi, on the other hand, has a perspective again. This also lies in Mallorca. His manager Jan Witte owns a chain of gelaterias there and offers Marc the chance to join one of them as managing director.

Marc as an ice cream vendor? Obviously not far-fetched. "I love spaghetti ice cream - and so does everyone else." He can imagine it: "My future lies in Mallorca!"

Perhaps it's a good omen that he suddenly has a plus in his account at the end of the month: 127.30 euros. A few TV salaries made it possible, much of which he put straight into maintenance payments for his underage children. In the end, he was forced to owe them. But one thing is clear to him: "Of course I want to pay it all back." When the money flows as abundantly as the soft ice cream in the cone.

More videos from the department