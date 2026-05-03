"Friends" is probably one of the best-known series in the world. (from left to right) David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. AP

Even decades after the series finale, the "Friends" stars' tills are still ringing thanks to reruns and streaming. But that's far from a given.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US TV series "Friends" is still a huge success 20 years after it ended.

The stars continue to earn millions thanks to reruns and streaming.

But actors don't always benefit financially after the end of a series. Show more

More than 20 years after the last episode, the cult series "Friends" is still a global success - and continues to rake in millions for its stars.

As actress Lisa Kudrow confirms in an interview with the British "Times", the main actors still benefit from lucrative license fees and reruns.

The sitcom continues to be shown on television and is also one of the most-watched series on streaming platforms.

Clever contract negotiations by Aniston and co.

Thanks to clever contract negotiations, Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, who died in 2023, each earn around 17 million francs a year.

Their salaries had already risen sharply during the original broadcast - from around 18,000 francs per episode in the first season to up to 800,000 francs per episode.

Kudrow is also emotional in the interview. After the death of Matthew Perry, she re-watched the series and re-evaluated her own performance. "In the past, I only saw what I did wrong. Today I think: I did a pretty good job," she said. She describes Perry in particular as a "genius".

"Not getting a penny more"

But not all actors in a series continue to earn money after the end: Austrian actor Peter Weck, known from the "Sissi" films, recently explained that he had not benefited financially from later broadcasts. In the series, he played Archduke Karl Ludwig, the brother of Emperor Franz Joseph.

"After filming was over, we didn't get a penny more," he told "Bunte". Income from reruns went exclusively to the producers.

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