Peter Kloeppel took his hat off as RTL news presenter on August 23, 2024. He worked for the station for 32 years.

How much money does a presenter earn at RTL who has been in front of the camera for over three decades? For Peter Kloeppel, the commitment was supposedly worth it financially.

His earnings as a presenter are said to have amounted to up to one million euros a year in recent years, and his total assets are estimated at around 5.4 million euros. Show more

He was the figurehead of RTL news, but now Peter Kloeppel has made his last appearance as a presenter. The 65-year-old is saying goodbye after 32 years.

For his long career, Kloeppel was awarded the Grimme Prize, among others, for his reporting on September 11, 2001, during which he was live in front of the camera for the audience at home for seven hours.

He can call himself one of the most highly regarded journalists in Germany - but Kloeppel is not completely out of the picture. But he has now drawn a line under RTL news.

A great financial success

But how much did Mr. Kloeppel earn during his time as RTL presenter? Apart from prestige, the whole thing was of course also financially worthwhile. As "Focus online" writes, his salary in the later years of his career is said to have amounted to up to one million euros per year. His total assets are estimated at around 5.4 million euros.

However, as the online magazine also writes, these figures are based on unconfirmed reports.

In his private life, Peter Kloeppel has been married to television producer Carol Sagissor since 1993 and they have a daughter together.

