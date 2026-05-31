Jutta Stiehler was Dr. Sommer for 16 years. The ARD documentary "BRAVO - Headlines, Hypes and Heartache" tells the story of the rise and fall of what was once the most powerful youth magazine in the world. The therapist is still proud of her team's sexual counseling today.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you It hurts when you lose your dream job. Especially when you've been doing it for 16 years. Jutta Stiehler, a therapist from Munich, was a member of the Dr. Sommer team at the youth magazine BRAVO for 16 years and was its head for a time.

Dr. Sommer was "the" informal contact point for sexual advice for young people in Germany. Today's adults, who grew up without the Internet, often say that Dr. Sommer taught them everything they need to know about sexuality.

In the three-part ARD documentary "BRAVO - Headlines, Hypes und Herzschmerz" (now available in the ARD media library and on Monday, June 1, 11.05 p.m., on Ersten), Jutta Stiehler talks about her work alongside many former BRAVO stars and creators. Show more

Jutta Stiehler, you worked as Dr. Sommer on the Bravo team from 1998 to 2014. How did you get the job?

I was and still am friends with Margit Tetz, who was Dr. Sommer at the time. But that was well before 1998, when I was still studying social pedagogy. Margit offered me an internship that lasted a semester. I knew straight away that this was my dream job. When I finished my studies and had my second son, I started my career: BRAVO became a permanent job.

How big was your team back then?

There were four of us in 1998. In the boom times - that was around reunification, when an incredible number of letters from the new federal states reached our editorial office - the team even consisted of six people. And even they barely managed to answer all the letters.

Was there ever a real Dr. Sommer?

Yes and no. Of course, someone founded the column - that was Dr. Martin Goldstein. He started the legendary "What moves you" column in 1969. Martin Goldstein was of the opinion that sexuality had to be taken out of the dirty corner. However, he didn't want to use his real name because he was also working in a Protestant counseling center. That's how the name Dr. Sommer came about.

Jutta Stiehler and her Dr. Sommer team from the magazine BRAVO were perhaps the most important informal point of contact for sexual advice for young people in German-speaking Europe. Image: ARD Kultur/Looks Media/Benjamin Kahlmeyer

You have to explain to younger people how communication worked before the internet and social media: You could reach Dr. Sommer via letters and by phone. Was there a real hotline?

Yes, the phone was manned for an hour every day. As e-mail became more and more popular, we reduced the telephone consultation hours to twice a week. It has to be said: there weren't too many contact points for young people and their questions about sexuality back then. We were a team of specialists who were familiar with the issues and were very open with young people. I'm still proud of our work today because I think it did a lot of good.

Do you think that many children and young people bought BRAVO because of the Dr. Sommer pages?

Definitely, everyone in the company knew that. It was a triad of topics that interested readers in BRAVO: stars, music and Dr. Sommer. A survey showed that the Dr. Sommer pages were often the first to be opened.

The Dr. Sommer pages in BRAVO showed completely naked teenagers in a naturalistic look. Did you never have any problems with censorship or other moral guardians?

In my time, I can't remember getting into trouble once. BRAVO was on the index once when Dr. Goldsein wrote something about masturbation. But I can't remember what year that was. Society became much more liberal in the 1970s. I would say that our look was "correct". It was about showing everything clearly, but not stimulating any fantasies.

How did you get your models?

You could apply from the age of 16. For a long time, there were more than enough applicants. It was important to us that we didn't show the young people off and that we asked them purely about topics suitable for young people: How was your first time? Do you still have period pains? These were questions that interested our readers. They also wanted to see what their peers' bodies looked like. We therefore made an effort to show as wide a range of young people as possible and thus support them. According to the motto: There are many bodies and body shapes. Breasts, penises or testicles can look like this or that. That's all fine, and every body is beautiful.

How can you imagine a photo shoot with 16-year-old nude models? Wasn't there a lot of shame in the room?

Surprisingly not. First of all, we needed the parents' consent. It was not uncommon for parents to be present in the background during the photo shoot. It wasn't just the look of the photo series that needed to be naturalistic. The atmosphere surrounding the photo shoot also needed to be natural. All concerns were addressed directly and with understanding. It's always the case that things only become embarrassing or stressful if you don't talk about them. Our motto was: let's talk about it straight away, then no tension can build up. And, of course, it has to be said that it was generally more self-confident girls and boys who applied to be models.

You say that there were more than enough applicants for a long time. Did that decrease at some point - and if so, why?

There were actually fewer in the noughties and tens. I think a lot has changed with the internet and social media in particular. It suddenly became much easier to find people - and also to reach them. People are no longer so anonymous. Nevertheless, the Dr. Sommer section itself remained very, very important for young people.

How did you deal with phone calls or emails that were alarming?

Whenever it came to assault and sexualized violence, we encouraged the young people to confide in someone. We made it clear to them that the others, the perpetrators, were on the wrong side. And we tried to boost their self-esteem. We also explained to the young people that silence - precisely because of the shame - is what makes such acts possible in the first place.

Did the young people remain anonymous?

Only the guaranteed anonymity of the Dr. Sommer team made it possible for the young people to confide in us. Because they knew that we could not take action, but also that we would not do so without their consent. As a rule, it is precisely this fear of possible action that causes many to remain alone with their experiences. Young people are afraid that they will not be believed, that what they have experienced will be reinterpreted - along the lines of: It could have been an accident - or that adults will immediately take action: call the police, press charges, confront the perpetrator. The fact that something happens over their heads or behind their backs is immeasurably overwhelming and a new abuse for the girl or boy concerned.

What happened once the young people confided in you?

We listened to them, believed them and confirmed that their feelings and fears were true. That they were real and not imaginary. We gave them information that sexual assault starts with looks, words, sayings or whistles. We believed them wholeheartedly when girls reported that the perpetrator was a father, stepfather, uncle or someone else from their immediate family. Because that's how it is in most cases. The stranger in the park is much rarer. We helped the young people to find someone they could confide in. Their mother, aunt, best friend's mother, a teacher. It is important that the young people do not remain alone, seek help and get protection. When the girls told us which city they lived in, we sent them addresses of advice centers. You know, I have worked with teenage girls and adult women on this topic for many years and have gained a lot of experience. I have witnessed countless fears, worries, doubts, abdominal pain, depression and other consequences. It's hard to imagine how much such an experience or - even worse - several experiences can change and disturb a young person's world.

"Only the guaranteed anonymity of the Dr. Sommer team made it possible for young people to confide in us": therapist Jutta Stiehler was Dr. Sommer at the youth magazine BRAVO for 16 years. Picture: Mary Reich

Did the topics young people were talking about change during your time at BRAVO?

Many topics relating to youth and sexuality are always the same. It's about falling in love, contraception or questions like: Is my penis or my breasts big enough? But a few topics have also changed. For example, everything to do with piercings, intimate jewelry and tattoos, which has become more zeitgeisty and more prevalent in my era. As a team, we first had to work our way into some topics ourselves (laughs).

Is Dr. Sommer no longer as important today as he used to be?

Personal sexual counseling will always be important, but in the past there were hardly any trustworthy places for young people to go. Today, young girls often ask their mothers, and it's great that this is possible because it shows: We have become more open as a society, the generations are talking to each other more. In addition, many topics are no longer as taboo in public as they used to be. All the information is available on the Internet, but it is often difficult to get an overview. The questions to Dr. Sommer were often along the lines of: "I already know that ... but what about me?". The right answer can only be found through individual advice, certainly not through AI.

Let's move on to your dismissal from BRAVO. At some point, circulation plummeted - probably due to digitalization. Of course, it reached young readers earlier than older ones. The Dr. Sommer editorial team was massively downsized. How do you look back on the end of your time there?

It's been twelve years, but I'm still a bit sad. We did important work, because there are still questions that you don't want to go to your mom or a friend with. You want to remain anonymous and be able to end the phone call at any time if it gets too much. Dr. Sommer was a great institution for that.

Hasn't BRAVO given up a unique selling point?

I would say so too. A lot of things went wrong back then. I went back to work as a social education worker and went into social work after my release. That was the time when many unaccompanied minors came to Germany during the wave of refugees. I worked as a coach for the long-term unemployed for a few years, then I retired. However, I still work in private practice in Munich and also offer online counseling. I realize that the ARD documentary is very good for me, especially in view of the end of BRAVO. Because thinking and talking about our work shows me: We have helped a lot of young people - and that's a very good feeling.

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