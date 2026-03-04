This is how the Beckhams congratulate their son Brooklyn on his birthday. Instagram

The family spat between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents recently made headlines. Now David and Victoria Beckham are sending their son heartfelt birthday greetings on social media. Is this a first step towards reconciliation?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Recently, the sparks have been flying between Brooklyn and his parents Victoria and David Beckham.

The accusations are serious: manipulation, control and sabotage of his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

Now the Beckhams are sending their son Brooklyn heartfelt birthday greetings via social media. Reconciliation to follow? Show more

David and Victoria Beckham have wished their son Brooklyn a happy 27th birthday - and have created a surprise. Because there has been an ice age between the eldest Beckham offspring and his parents for weeks.

In their Instagram stories, Victoria and David posted a photo of Brooklyn as a child and wrote: "Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn. We love you so much."

Brooklyn Beckham celebrates his 27th birthday today, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Instagram

The loving words come as a surprise. A public family conflict between the Beckhams has been making headlines for some time.

Brooklyn Beckham recently openly declared that he is not currently seeking reconciliation with his family. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he wrote in a statement.

Together with his wife Nicola Peltz (31), he recently stayed away from several important family events.

Brooklyn also defends himself against the accusation that his wife is influencing him. "It's the other way around," he explained. "I've been controlled by my parents for most of my life."

After the heartfelt greetings from mommy and daddy Beckham to Brooklyn, is there a rapprochement again? Even peace again? That's still written in the stars.

