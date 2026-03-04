Family spat over?This is how the Beckhams celebrate their son Brooklyn's birthday
Carlotta Henggeler
4.3.2026
The family spat between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents recently made headlines. Now David and Victoria Beckham are sending their son heartfelt birthday greetings on social media. Is this a first step towards reconciliation?
04.03.2026, 16:25
Carlotta Henggeler
Recently, the sparks have been flying between Brooklyn and his parents Victoria and David Beckham.
The accusations are serious: manipulation, control and sabotage of his relationship with Nicola Peltz.
Now the Beckhams are sending their son Brooklyn heartfelt birthday greetings via social media. Reconciliation to follow?
David and Victoria Beckham have wished their son Brooklyn a happy 27th birthday - and have created a surprise. Because there has been an ice age between the eldest Beckham offspring and his parents for weeks.
In their Instagram stories, Victoria and David posted a photo of Brooklyn as a child and wrote: "Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn. We love you so much."
The loving words come as a surprise. A public family conflict between the Beckhams has been making headlines for some time.