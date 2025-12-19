After a chaotic year characterized by uncertainty and resignation, 2026 is a year of new beginnings. Monica Kissling, aka Madame Etoile, looks to the stars for blue News and gives an outlook on what awaits us in the new year.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Monica Kissling, aka Madame Etoile, has been involved in astrology for over 40 years. She has had her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies.

On "Lässer", she reveals what opportunities and risks 2026 has in store for us.

After the rather chaotic 2025, which brought with it many uncertainties, innovation is in demand in 2026. There is a spirit of optimism.

2026 is a year of new beginnings and progress. Visions can now take shape.

"2025 was a year of resignation," says Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, in the talk show "Lässer". Astrologically, 2025 was a year of transition, characterized by uncertainty and chaos.

Many things were up in the air and could hardly be planned. Rules that had previously applied had been called into question. This was also evident in the economy and in politics - for example in the customs dispute between the USA and Switzerland.

However, this is not just to do with Trump and his foreign policy. "Many systems, such as the healthcare system, are coming to a standstill and need to be rebuilt."

The Saturn-Neptune cycle, which restarts at the end of February, is to blame for these chaotic and uncertain structures. In the second half of the year, there is a much more optimistic and optimistic mood.

Resilience and healthy use of resources

2026 will bring a lot of dynamism and innovation, which will also result in a high level of acceleration. "Astrologically, we have a situation where we have exclusively masculine energies, especially in the second half of the year," says Kissling.

This could be challenging for people who prefer calm, are slow to embrace change and are strongly oriented towards security and familiar structures.

The development is moving away from matter and towards spirit - away from stable, tangible foundations and towards a so-called air epoch, which began in 2020. Changes are no longer linear, but exponential. This can also be seen in the development of AI.

Find out what else awaits us in 2026, how the stars are aligned for US President Donald Trump and why astrologers are predicting the end of the Putin era in spring.

