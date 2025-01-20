GZSZ star Timur Ülker wanted a smooth chest for the jungle - but didn't have enough waxing stiffs at home. Instagram/timuruelker

The RTL jungle camp starts on Friday. The twelve participating stars are just arriving in Australia. How did they prepare for their time in the jungle? With waxing, hairdresser appointments and manicures.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 18th season of the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" starts on Friday. For two weeks, twelve more or less prominent celebrities will compete for the coveted crown in the jungle camp.

How did the participants prepare for their time Down Under? Timur Ülker waxed his chest and Anna-Carina Woitschack said goodbye to her extensions.

Most of the celebrities have now arrived in Australia. Maurice Dziwak is accompanied by his seriously ill mother. Show more

Soon it will be back to "I'm a star - get me out of here!" From Friday, twelve celebrities will face the disgusting jungle tests and viewers can listen to the intimate conversations around the campfire every day at prime time on RTL.

Shortly before their departure for Australia, the participating celebrities are getting ready for the big adventure. Preparations are complete - and the jungle campers are gradually arriving in Australia.

Chest waxing, eyelashes and nails freshened up

To make sure everything goes smoothly Down Under, Timur Ülker (35) wanted to wax his chest. But what should have been a simple undertaking turned into a hairy affair. Because: "Waxing strips weren't enough," writes the "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" star under an Instagram video in which some hairy patches can still be seen on Ülker's upper body. But he is "ready".

Meanwhile, some of the ladies in the group have had their eyelashes filled in or their nails touched up. For example, Yeliz Koc (31) and Alessia Herren (23), daughter of the late Willi Herren (1975-2021).

Lilly Becker (48) presented herself for the jungle with new braided-in hair extensions. And pop singer Anna-Carina Woitschack (32) also had a new hairstyle for the camp: she said goodbye to her glued-in extensions, as she showed her fans on Instagram.

Will the external preparations help her in the battle for victory? In previous years, some contestants have worried about their flawless styling, but this quickly becomes irrelevant as soon as the hard life in the jungle hits.

Maurice Dziwak is accompanied by a seriously ill mother

The participants of RTL Jungle Camp 2025 are accompanied by their families and friends on their journey to Australia. It is a very special trip for Maurice Dziwak (26) and his mother Anja Dziwak (54).

"She really wanted to be there," the seasoned dating show contestant tells Bild newspaper as he departs for Australia at Frankfurt Airport. His mother is seriously ill and suffers from the chronic lung disease COPD.

The family has been following the RTL jungle camp for years and for mom Dziwak it was always clear: "One day we'll be at the airport and Maurice will be there."

Now the time has come. It remains to be seen whether Maurice Dziwak will take the crown in the end. The twelve stars and starlets will be seen in 17 live shows every day at 8.15 p.m. from January 24. "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" will once again be hosted by Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen.

