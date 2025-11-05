Andre Koller from Bern lived in Los Angeles for 27 years before moving to Yosemite National Park. He now shows Simone Bargetze his new home.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 27 years in Los Angeles, Andre Koller from Bern has made a fresh start in Yosemite National Park, where he has bought a cheap house and converted it into his "Andrestan" retreat.

His old girlfriend Simone Bargetze visits him for a weekend to explore the surrounding nature.

Koller tells her about his eventful life between hotel management school, emigration and numerous jobs before he found peace in Yosemite. Show more

Andre Koller from Bern lived in Los Angeles for 27 years before daring to make a radical new start. Today he lives in the middle of Yosemite National Park, where he bought a house - for 50,000 US dollars. It was the only one he could afford in California. He calls his retreat "Andrestan", which he is now gradually converting.

His old girlfriend Simone Bargetze visits him one weekend. The two used to go mushroom picking together in Switzerland, but now they explore the wild nature around Koller's new home together. By the region's largest sequoia tree, which is around 2,700 years old, Koller talks about his life: his training at hotel management school, his emigration at a young age - he was just 21 - and the many jobs he took on in the USA to keep his head above water.

Whether as a cabinet maker, clothes maker or casual laborer - Koller tried out many things before finding his peace and his place in Yosemite. He has since created his own world there.

