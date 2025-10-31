She is Jeffrey Epstein's most famous victim: Virginia Roberts Giuffre was abused for years as a minor. Last April, Giuffre, a mother of three, took her own life at the age of 41. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

The posthumously published biography of Virginia Giuffre is regarded as the trigger for Andrew's ejection from the British royal family. Now the family of the abuse victim is speaking out.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On October 21, the autobiography "Nobody's Girl" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre was published posthumously. In the book, the most famous Jeffrey Epstein victim talks about her life.

The memoirs caused a stir because Giuffre reiterates the allegations against Prince Andrew, who is also said to have sexually abused her.

As has now become known, King Charles' brother is now stripped of all titles and honors because of his previous links to Epstein.

It is therefore no wonder that Giuffe's family is chalking up the measures against the fallen prince as a personal success. Show more

Britain's Prince Andrew, who fell into disrepute due to his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein abuse scandal, has been stripped of his princely title and other honors.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace announced that the younger brother of King Charles III must also leave the Royal Lodge, a 30-room luxury estate in Windsor.

The background to the loss of title and the resignation is Andrew's connection to the US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The pressure on the 65-year-old royal, who will in future be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has grown steadily in recent weeks and days.

Guiffre "brought down the prince with her courage"

The posthumously published autobiography "Nobody's Girl" by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which was published on October 21, finally broke Mountbatten-Windsor's back. Giuffre committed suicide last April.

In her book, new, terrible details about Queen Elizabeth's former favorite son are brought to light.

It therefore comes as no surprise that the Guiffres family sees the measures taken by the British royal family against Andrew as a success. Even if it is clear that there can be no real compensation for the suffering and pain that Virginia Roberts Giuffre and her family have endured.

Teenager Virginia Roberts Giuffre (center) with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell, girlfriend of US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Image: Us Department Of Justice/PA Media/dpa

"Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her honesty and extraordinary courage," Giuffre's family wrote in a statement.

"Virginia Roberts Giuffre (...) has never stopped fighting for those responsible to be held accountable for what happened to her and countless other survivors like her."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre "emerges victorious today"

Virginia's brother Skye and sister-in-law Amanda also wrote in their statement:

"Virginia, our sister, who was just a child when she was sexually abused by Andrew, has never stopped fighting to hold those responsible accountable for what happened to her and countless other survivors like her. Today, she emerges victorious."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor himself, however, continues to deny all the allegations made against him. Nevertheless, according to the British " BBC ", he is said not to have opposed the recent decisions of his brother, King Charles.

