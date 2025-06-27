The SRF magazine show "G&G" is coming to an end after more than 20 years. Presenter Jennifer Bosshard bid an emotional farewell in one of the last programs she will host alone.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you After more than 20 years, the SRF society magazine "G&G - Faces and Stories" is being discontinued. Tonight is the last regular program.

But on Thursday evening, Jennifer Bosshard hosted the show alone for the last time.

At the end, she bids an emotional farewell to the viewers. Show more

Tonight is the last broadcast of "G&G - Faces and Stories". After more than 20 years, SRF is discontinuing the society magazine.

On Thursday evening, presenter Jennifer Bosshard (32) hosted the show alone for the last time. Right at the beginning she says: "Good evening everyone and welcome to one of the last 'G&G' programs".

The TV show is about Beatrice Egli, Lara Gut-Behrami and, at the end, Trudy Streit, a pioneer of Swiss women's football, talks about her time in the first national team.

And after 19:01 minutes, the show is already over. "Tomorrow will be the last broadcast from the studio," says Bosshard to the camera.

Jennifer Bosshard and Trudy Streit hug at the end. Screenshot SRF

Bosshard fights back tears

And then it's time to say goodbye. In a shaky voice, she says: "Dear viewers, from the bottom of my heart: thank you for your loyalty over the years, for your love and curiosity. And, of course, always for your criticism."

The presenter fights back tears, but continues: "It was a great honor for me and my team to be part of your world with our faces and stories. I hope to see you again. Someday, somewhere. I would be delighted."

Then the camera pans away. And Trudy Streit and Jennifer Bosshard embrace.

It is not yet known what Jennifer Bosshard will do after the end of "G&G". However, the Basel native recently announced her first pregnancy. blue News reveals that she will already be hosting some events after her maternity leave.

More videos on the topic