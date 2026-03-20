DJs David Guetta and Majestic have to take a wild ride to perform at a private party in the Caribbean. In the video you can see how it storms on the catamaran.

Nicole Agostini

"The weather is wild, as you can see. I've done everything in my life for my DJ job, which I love very much. But ..." These are the first words of French DJ David Guetta's selfie video.

He is on a small catamaran with his friend DJ Majestic. They were supposed to perform at a private party on an island in the Caribbean, but the boat that was originally supposed to take them there was canceled.

DJ Guetta looks soaking wet into his cell phone camera and films the catamaran rocking back and forth, the wind blowing strongly and even the fish landing on the deck.

This probably has nothing to do with luxury, but is rather "f****** insane", he says. The two DJs take the situation with humor and laugh. Even the mixer was almost drowned, as you can see in the video.

They do not reveal whether they successfully arrived on the island to perform at the private show.

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