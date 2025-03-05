She was a stuntwoman, was booked for "Avatar" or "Transformers" and is living her dream in Los Angeles next door to the biggest celebrities. Simone Bargetze is now documenting her life in Hollywood for blue News. New every week in "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stuntwoman and actress Simone Bargetze is living her Hollywood dream in Los Angeles.

In "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories", the Liechtenstein native takes you into her life in the land of opportunity.

Bargetze meets famous people from time to time, lives right next door to Bill Kaulitz and knocks on the doors of incredible houses and apartments. Show more

Simone Bargetze (48) became famous around the 2010s as one of Hollywood's most successful stuntwomen. The Liechtenstein native appeared in front of the camera in around 40 film productions in Los Angeles. In Switzerland, "the bravest woman in Hollywood" was photographed at home by "Schweizer Illustrierte" and Swiss television accompanied her in her life in La La Land.

Bargetze was born in the small country of Liechtenstein. But she is at home in the world, as the lively expat would describe it. "It was clear to me early on that I was a colorful dog there and not at all like the other Liechtenstein women."

Bargetze wanted to see the world. To discover everything that was out there. So at the turn of the millennium, she set off to America for the first time, got her own show "Simone's World" and thrilled audiences with breakneck clips on various TV channels.

Because she always dared to do a lot, she finally decided to try her hand at stunts. Her courage paid off and Bargetze was booked for films such as "Avatar", "Transformers" and "Iron Man".

Bill Kaulitz and Rihanna live next door

In 2016, Bargetze returned home for a few years, moved back to Zurich for the time being and met her Swiss husband, musician Sven Wallwork (45). But inside her, she always felt the urge to return to Los Angeles.

In September 2024, the time had finally come - and Bargetze's dream came true. Since then, the couple have lived in Laurel Canyon with their son Jamie (8). Their neighbors include Bill Kaulitz (35), Cindy Crawford (58), Rihanna (36) and Milla Jovovich (48). Jamie's best friend is the grandson of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler (76).

What fascinates the 48-year-old most about her new home? "That there is so much stuff and so many opportunities here. You meet so many interesting people, there are so many cool events and there's always something going on," says Bargetze.

Simone Bargetze misses the four seasons

But not everything is perfect in glittering Hollywood. "I sometimes miss the stability of home, where everything just works. It's not like that here in America, especially when it comes to healthcare," says Bargetze.

And she misses the four seasons. As well as a good raclette or fondue. "I miss snuggling up and lighting a candle when it's cold outside." In Los Angeles, the sun shines every day, which gives her the feeling that she always has to make the most of every day.

She may well return to Switzerland at some point in the future. But for now, Bargetze wants to stay in Los Angeles for "a few more years" and "make the most of it". The former stuntwoman says: "I was always a bit bored in Switzerland, there are just so many opportunities here." And Bargetze wants to make the most of them.

Curious now? You can watch the next episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories" tomorrow evening. From then on, a new episode will be waiting for you every Wednesday evening.

L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories Simone Bargetze was a stuntwoman, lives in La La Land and now reports from Hollywood in her regular video column for blue News. She meets her neighbor Bill Kaulitz and his twin brother Tom for a chat on her doorstep, looks into the more or less luxurious homes of Swiss expats and visits the most unusual places in the dream factory. Simone Bargetze roams through Hollywood - and takes you with her exclusively. Show more

