Firefly is probably the coolest skater in Los Angeles. Simone meets the athlete, artist and musician and accompanies her for a day in her life. The two of them also talk about less pleasant things.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simone Bargetze meets the artist, skater and musician Firefly on Venice Beach.

The young woman immediately catches the eye with her unusual look.

While skating together, they talk about Firefly's artistic work, her inspirations and challenges.

Finally, Firefly shows us her colorful home in Los Angeles. Show more

Colorful outfits, eye-catching jewelry, extravagant hairstyles: When Simone Bargetze was at Venice Beach a few months ago, she happened to meet the skater, artist and musician Firefly. The young woman immediately caught her eye - with her look and her talent for skating.

Today Simone meets Firefly again. They go skating together on sunny Venice Beach. Meanwhile, they talk about Firefly's artistic work, her inspirations and the challenges she has faced in her past. Firefly talks openly about difficult times, but also about how she has managed to find new joy in life through her art and skating.

After the sporting part of the day, Firefly invites Simone to her small but colorful apartment in Los Angeles. Here, her creative spirit is reflected in every detail: colorful walls, self-painted pictures and original pieces of furniture.

Find out why you need a disco ball in the shower and why dating in L.A. is particularly difficult in the video.