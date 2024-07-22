Queen Camilla has a penchant for weather apps. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/AP

Queen Camilla is considered secretive and mysterious. A British author chatted to the royal consort and revealed that Camilla is very likeable and loves weather apps.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Queen Camilla is considered mysterious by many. She used to be hated and ridiculed. The people called her a Rottweiler.

The 77-year-old monarch is now more popular with Britons, as recent surveys show.

A children's book author spoke to Queen Camilla and describes her as down-to-earth and funny. The royal consort also has a particular quirk: she loves weather apps. Show more

"Rottweiler", "horse" and "royal sleeping pill" - Queen Camilla has had to put up with a lot of abuse.

The wife of the heir to the British throne Prince Charles (75) was long considered persona non grata in the British public eye. Many felt that she had forced her way into the relationship between the Queen's son Charles and Princess Diana, who was revered as the Queen of Hearts. But time heals all wounds. She is now a respected member of the British royal family.

Queen Camilla is a down-to-earth, funny person with a special quirk, says children's book author Francesca Simon, who recently spoke to her.

Queen Camilla loves weather apps

Writer Francesca Simon met Queen Camilla during a reception held at Clarence House to mark the 30th anniversary of the National Literacy Trust.

Camilla proved to be approachable, down-to-earth and likeable.

No wonder Simon and the 77-year-old had such a good time. They both have a thing - they love weather apps. Francesca Simon tells "bunte.de":"We laughed about our shared love of weather apps. She mentioned that it was raining in France, where I was supposed to be today, and I said 'Yes, I know'", the author blurted out.

"We laughed about our obsession"

Queen Camilla is said to have a real penchant for keeping up to date with the weather - and staying up to date. And not just in her native UK, but all over the world. "She said everyone would tease her about it," the author continued.

A predilection that Francesca Simon understands: "I also look at the weather in different parts of the world, and so does she - so we had a laugh about our shared obsession."

More videos from the department