The US start-up Jetzero is allowed to take off with a prototype of its future aircraft - and Airbus and Bombardier are also waiting in the wings. A new era of flying is dawning for passengers.

The US startup Jetzero has received airworthiness approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration for its innovative prototype.

A milestone on the way to the next generation of flying.

The US company Jetzero is developing a passenger aircraft with a radical new design - the so-called blended wing body. The fuselage and wings merge seamlessly into one another.

More space, more peace and quiet, more wow

The concept promises less drag, more efficiency and more space for passengers. The first prototype has now been given the go-ahead - and could change flying forever.

