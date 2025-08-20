"Show Me Love" by WizTheMC x bees and honey was one of the nominees. Screenshot Youtube

Every summer, the official summer hit is chosen in Germany. There are seven songs to choose from, and Switzerland also has a favorite.

Once a year, Germany chooses the official summer hit. Last year it was "Bauch, Beine, Po" by Shirin David. The year before that, it was "Mädchen auf dem Pferd" by Luca-Dante Spadafora, Niklas Dee and Octavian.

The list of summer hits goes back to 1990.

The summer hit of 2025 comes from the Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters" - it is the pop song "Golden".

This was announced by market research company GfK Entertainment in Baden-Baden, which determines the Official German Charts. "Golden" by the fictional girl group Huntrix (also spelled Huntr/X) has topped the German singles charts for two weeks.

In Germany, the bilingual song in English and Korean has already been streamed almost 30 million times. The singers behind the song are Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. It is the first international track in four years after "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran (2021) to become a summer hit in Germany.

The song is about not hiding, but following your own destiny ("I'm tired of hiding, now I'm shining"). The lyrics are underpinned by a driving electropop sound.

No wonder "Golden" fulfills the most important criteria for a summer hit. According to GfK Entertainment, these include "lyrics that are easy to sing along to and a catchy melody that spreads a good mood". The rhythm also invites you to dance and countless fans imitated the choreography from the film on the Tiktok platform.

Netflix's most popular animated film

"KPop Demon Hunters" is the pop culture surprise of the year. Within just a few weeks, the production has become the most popular animated film in Netflix's history. Within two months, Netflix registered more than 200 million views for the film. The work is set to become the most successful Netflix film ever.

It is about the K-pop girl group Huntrix, consisting of Mira, Rumi and Zoey, who lead a double life as demon hunters. The story of the three friends is told with all kinds of fantasy elements, embedded in the exciting world of superstars who fill huge stadiums.

According to GfK Entertainment, the song "Golden" has topped the charts in a number of countries, including the USA, the UK and Sweden.

Six other songs from "KPop Demon Hunters" are currently in the German Top 100. The film's soundtrack also temporarily topped the album charts in this country.

This is the Swiss summer hit

And which song is at the top of the charts in Switzerland this summer?

According to Watson, Alex Warren is also in first place here with his song "Ordinary". This can be seen from the Swiss Spotify charts at the beginning of July.

The second most streamed song in Switzerland was "I Adore You" by French DJ Hugel, German DJ Topic, Iranian singer Arash and British singer-songwriter Daecolm.

In third place is "Show me Love" by rapper WizTheMc and the producer collective "bees & honey".

All official summer hits at a glance 1990: MC Hammer - U Can't Touch This

1991: Kate Yanai - Bacardi Feeling (Summer Dreamin')

1992: Dr. Alban - It's My Life

1993: Culture Beat - Mr. Vain 0

1994: Prince Ital Joe feat. Marky Mark - United

1995: Scatman John - Scatman's World

1996: Los del Río - Macarena

1997: Bellini - Samba de Janeiro

1998: Loona - Bailando

1999: Lou Bega - Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...)

2000: ATC - Around The World (La La La La La)

2001: Dante Thomas feat. Pras - Miss California

2002: Las Ketchup - The Ketchup Song

2003: Buddy vs. DJ The Wave - Off to the South

2004: O-Zone - Dragostea din tei

2005: US5 - Maria

2006: Gnarls Barkley - Crazy

2007: Culcha Candela - Hamma!

2008: Katy Perry - I Kissed a Girl

2009: Emilíana Torrini - Jungle Drum

2010: Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP - We No Speak Americano

2011: Alexandra Stan - Mr. Saxobeat

2012: Lykke Li - I Follow Rivers

2013: Avicii - Wake Me Up

2014: Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz - Prayer in C (Robin Schulz Remix)

2015: Felix Jaehn feat. Jasmine Thompson - Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)

2016: Imany - Don't Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)

2017: Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee - Despacito

2018: El Profesor - Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)

2019: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Señorita

2020: Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo - Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) 2021: Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

2022: DJ Robin & Apron - Layla

2023: Luca-Dante Spadafora, Niklas Dee & Octavian - Girl on a Horse

2024: Shirin David - Belly Legs Butt

2025: KPop Demon Hunters - Golden Show more

