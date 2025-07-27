Michael and Sven Epiney: After 14 years of love, they got married. Instagram

Sven Epiney and Michael Graber got married. Their story began in 2011 at a cooking competition - and led from a proposal on live TV to saying "I do" 14 years later.

Noemi Hüsser

They met in 2011 at the Swiss cooking championships.

In interviews, they talked about how intense the early days were and how much their love has deepened over the years.

In 2019, Epiney proposed to his partner live on television. However, the wedding had to wait six years.

The 21-year age difference was never an issue for them. Show more

Sven Epiney (53) and Michael Graber (32) got married. "Overjoyed, overwhelmed, incredibly grateful and full of love," the couple wrote under a joint Instagram post about the wedding.

The presenter and the former chef have been a couple for 14 years. The two met at the 2011 Swiss Cooking Championships, where Epiney hosted the competition and Graber took part.

The two didn't talk much at the event itself, but a few days later they bumped into each other by chance. A brief reunion turned into an hour-long conversation.

In interviews with "Schweizer Illustrierte" and in the Zurich Pride podcast, they later described this moment as "love at first sight, just the second time they met". From then on, they saw each other almost every day. "It was very intense from zero to one hundred," recalls Epiney.

The relationship became public six months after their first meeting. They never really wanted to make it public, but they didn't want to make a game of hide-and-seek out of it either. Graber told "Schweizer Illustrierte": "It wasn't easy to be known as Sven's boyfriend from zero to one hundred. In public, everything revolved around him and I was the new person at his side."

Graber was 18 years old when the two met, Epiney 39. The couple have a 21-year age difference. But that was never an issue for them. Not even today, as the two explain in the Zurich Pride podcast: "There is no situation that would give us cause to think about it," says Epiney.

Wedding proposal on live TV

Then came the big moment in 2019: Epiney spontaneously proposed to his partner on the SRF show "May I please?" - live on TV. "The result of tonight doesn't matter, but what matters to me is who I want to spend my life with, and that's you. I would very much like to be your husband and I hope you will be mine too," said Epiney.

That was three years before marriage became possible for same-sex couples in Switzerland. "Just a registered partnership is almost too little for me," Graber told "Schweizer Illustrierte " at the time. The wedding had to wait - first for the law to change, then for the end of the pandemic.

The engagement gave their relationship a new depth, Epiney later told Blick. It was a promise that brought them even closer together. Graber also describes their love today to Schweizer Illustrierte as having grown: "It's even more beautiful today than it was 14 years ago, because you know your partner inside out. The magic was there right from the start. We never lost respect for each other."

After six years of waiting, the wedding finally took place on Friday. And Sven Epiney and Michael Graber became Mr. and Mr. Epiney. As Michael Graber's Instagram account reveals, he has taken his husband's surname.