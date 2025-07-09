  1. Residential Customers
L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories This is the most legendary bouncer in Los Angeles

Lea Oetiker

9.7.2025

The Viper Room in West Hollywood is a legendary nightclub in Los Angeles. And what else does a club like this need? Exactly, an equally legendary bouncer. Simone Bargetze accompanies Stephanie for a day.

09.07.2025, 17:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Viper Room is a famous nightclub in West Hollywood that opened in 1993 and was co-owned by Johnny Depp until 2004.
  • It is known for concerts and the tragic death of River Phoenix outside the club.
  • The strict bouncer Stephanie keeps order at the entrance.
Show more

The Viper Room is a legendary nightclub on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. It opened in 1993 and quickly became a hotspot for the international music and celebrity scene. Hollywood star Johnny Depp was even a co-owner of the club until 2004 - which attracted additional stars.

The Viper Room became famous not only for exclusive concerts by artists such as Oasis, Iggy Pop, Johnny Cash, Placebo and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but also for tragic events: on Halloween night 1993, the actor River Phoenix died after an overdose outside the club, which made headlines around the world for the Viper Room.

But if you want to enter the Viper Room, you first have to get past Stephanie. She is the legendary bouncer of the legendary club - and knows no mercy.

Simone Bargetze accompanies Stephanie on an evening in the Viper Room. Many old stories come back to life.

