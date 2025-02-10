This is the name of the newborn Swedish princess - Gallery The full name of the daughter of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip is: Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten. Image: dpa The princess's full name is Ines Marie Lilian Silvia. Image: dpa This is the name of the newborn Swedish princess - Gallery The full name of the daughter of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip is: Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten. Image: dpa The princess's full name is Ines Marie Lilian Silvia. Image: dpa

After three boys, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip had their first daughter last Friday. Now the Swedish court has announced the name and title of the little princess.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The full name of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's newborn daughter is Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia: Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten.

But anyone who thinks that the parents or even the royal family itself announced the name is wrong. It was grandfather Carl Gustav.

When he revealed the name, the 78-year-old monarch made a brief slip of the tongue and Ines became Inse - so grandfather still has some practising to do. Show more

The daughter of the Swedish prince and princess Sofia (40) and Prince Carl Philip (45) , who was born on Friday, is called Ines Marie Lilian Silvia.

But anyone who thinks that the parents or even the royal family themselves have announced the name is wrong. It was the proud grandfather Carl Gustav

When he revealed the name during a speech, the 78-year-old monarch made a brief slip of the tongue and Ines became Inse - so grandfather still has some practising to do.

Ines is therefore not addressed as Her Royal Highness

It later emerged from an announcement from the court that Sofia and Carl Philip's first daughter will be called Ines - her full name is Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten.

Just like her brothers and some of her cousins, Ines will be part of the royal family, but not part of the Swedish royal family. She is therefore not addressed as Her Royal Highness.

The little princess has three big brothers: Princes Alexander (8), Gabriel (7) and Julian (3). She is the ninth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf (78) and Queen Silvia (81).

In 2019, Carl Gustaf decided that of all his grandchildren, only the children of Crown Princess Victoria (47) and Prince Daniel (51) would one day perform royal duties at the highest level.

Princess Estelle (12) and Prince Oscar (8) are second and third in line to the Swedish throne, directly after their mother Victoria.

More videos from the department