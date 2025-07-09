  1. Residential Customers
He has already been on several dating shows This is the new Bachelor

9.7.2025 - 18:31

Danilo Sellaro from Basel is looking for true love on reality TV.
Danilo Sellaro from Basel is looking for true love on reality TV.
Danilo Sellaro from Basel is no stranger to the world of matchmaking shows. Having already searched for love in several formats, he is now becoming the Bachelor himself.

09.07.2025, 18:31

09.07.2025, 18:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Danilo Sellaro will be the new Bachelor, as the 3+ channel confirmed to "Glückspost".
  • The 30-year-old from Basel is a reality TV veteran - he was a finalist on The Bachelorette in 2019 and has since taken part in several reality formats.
  • In an earlier interview, Sellaro emphasized that he doesn't want one-night stands, but a committed relationship.
Danilo Sellaro will be the new Bachelor. This was confirmed to "Glückspost" by the 3+ channel.

The 30-year-old from Basel is no stranger to the world of matchmaking shows. In 2019, he took part in the show "Bachelorette", where he made it to the final. But the final rose went to Kenny Leemann, who later became the Bachelor himself.

The rejection on the Bachelorette was the start of a career in reality TV for Sellaro. He took part in several formats, including "Are You the One", "Ex on the Beach", "Bachelor in Paradise" and "Reality Island".

In an interview with Blick in 2019, Sellaro said: "One-night stands are generally not for me. I'd rather wake up next to my wife every day".

