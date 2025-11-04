British actor Jonathan Bailey is the "Sexiest Man Alive" 2025, according to People magazine. Image: Keystone

British actor Jonathan Bailey is the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2025 according to the US magazine "People". The choice was announced on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon".

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jonathan Bailey has been named "Sexiest Man Alive" of the year 2025 by US magazine "People".

"It's a huge honor," says the 37-year-old after the vote.

He continued: "Of course I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd." Show more

According to the US magazine "People", British actor Jonathan Bailey is the "Sexiest Man Alive " - at least this year.

The 37-year-old has become known as Prince Figaro in his big screen debut "Wicked" and as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series "Bridgerton".

In 2024, Bailey received an Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series "Fellow Travelers". Most recently, he starred in "Jurassic World Rebirth", which was released in July.

Jonathan Bailey wanted to be an actor even as a child

Jonathan Bailey told People magazine that he had known he wanted to be an actor since he was five years old when his grandmother took him to a performance of the musical "Oliver!". Two years later, he performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Since then, he has taken on numerous stage roles, including the lead role in Shakespeare's "Richard II" in London earlier this year.

Jonathan Bailey was named the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2025 by US magazine "People". Image: Cover People

Bailey, who has spoken openly about his homosexuality, also founded "The Shameless Fund", which supports LGBTQ+ organizations. Sexual minorities are currently facing "enormous threats", he said.

Bailey takes over the title from John Krasinski ("The Office", "Jack Ryan"), who was elected in 2024. The first "Sexiest Man Alive" was Mel Gibson. Before Bailey, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr, David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd and Pierce Brosnan were also among the title holders.

More videos from the department