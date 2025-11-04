  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Known from the TV series "Bridgerton" This is the "Sexiest Man Alive" 2025

dpa

4.11.2025 - 07:14

British actor Jonathan Bailey is the "Sexiest Man Alive" 2025, according to People magazine.
British actor Jonathan Bailey is the "Sexiest Man Alive" 2025, according to People magazine.
Image: Keystone

British actor Jonathan Bailey is the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2025 according to the US magazine "People". The choice was announced on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon".

DPA

04.11.2025, 07:14

04.11.2025, 07:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Jonathan Bailey has been named "Sexiest Man Alive" of the year 2025 by US magazine "People".
  • "It's a huge honor," says the 37-year-old after the vote.
  • He continued: "Of course I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd."
Show more

According to the US magazine "People", British actor Jonathan Bailey is the "Sexiest Man Alive " - at least this year.

The 37-year-old has become known as Prince Figaro in his big screen debut "Wicked" and as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series "Bridgerton".

In 2024, Bailey received an Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series "Fellow Travelers". Most recently, he starred in "Jurassic World Rebirth", which was released in July.

Jonathan Bailey wanted to be an actor even as a child

Jonathan Bailey told People magazine that he had known he wanted to be an actor since he was five years old when his grandmother took him to a performance of the musical "Oliver!". Two years later, he performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Since then, he has taken on numerous stage roles, including the lead role in Shakespeare's "Richard II" in London earlier this year.

Jonathan Bailey was named the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2025 by US magazine "People".
Jonathan Bailey was named the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2025 by US magazine "People".
Image: Cover People

Bailey, who has spoken openly about his homosexuality, also founded "The Shameless Fund", which supports LGBTQ+ organizations. Sexual minorities are currently facing "enormous threats", he said.

Bailey takes over the title from John Krasinski ("The Office", "Jack Ryan"), who was elected in 2024. The first "Sexiest Man Alive" was Mel Gibson. Before Bailey, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr, David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd and Pierce Brosnan were also among the title holders.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Swiss global hit turns 40. Kurt Maloo:

Swiss global hit turns 40Kurt Maloo: "The 'Captain' song still pays my rent today"

"Zivadiliring" in the Hallenstadion"Hey men, I don't understand any single guy who doesn't show up at our place"