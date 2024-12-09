Where are passengers disappointed? This is the worst airline in the world
Vanessa Büchel
9.12.2024
A new ranking reveals the airlines that disappoint the most - but also those with which passengers are most satisfied. The throne belongs to a European airline that displaces Qatar Airways.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The air passenger rights portal AirHelp has compiled an airline ranking. Tunisair came off worst.
- According to the AirHelp ranking, a European airline has surprisingly become the best airline.
- It displaces last year's winner Qatar Airways and impresses with top scores for punctuality and customer satisfaction.
- The ranking is based on 20,000 passenger reviews and current data, which were analyzed according to punctuality, service quality and compensation management.
It's one of those things with airlines: while some excel with the best service, others are less convincing and leave travelers out in the cold.
To help you make sure you choose the right airline when booking, the air passenger rights portal AirHelp has compiled a ranking of the best airlines. Surprisingly, a European airline ranks at the top - and no longer last year's winner Qatar Airways.
But what's even more important is which airlines you should stay away from, as traveling with them could cause frustration.
20,000 ratings from passengers from 54 countries
Punctuality, customer satisfaction and compensation management were taken into account for the evaluation. In the second point, the flight crew, the food on offer, the comfort on the plane and the cleanliness of the aircraft were assessed, among other things.
Passengers from 54 countries were surveyed for customer satisfaction, resulting in around 20,000 statements. AirHelp took 109 airlines and data from the period from January 1 to October 31, 2024 into account for the ranking. The airlines were compiled from a list of 800 airlines by selecting the largest according to passenger numbers and popularity.
The final result was the AirHelp score - calculated from all factors - which was decisive for the ranking.
Tunisair is the least convincing and this European airline is the best
Travelers were least satisfied with one airline. Tunisair also scored worst in terms of punctuality. You can find the full overview of the ten worst-rated airlines below.
These are the 10 worst airlines
- Tunisair
AirHelp score: 3.63
Punctuality: 4.7
Customer opinion: 6
Claims handling: 0.2
- Buzz
AirHelp score: 4.45
Punctuality: 6.2
Customer rating: 7.1
Claims handling: 0.1
- Nouvelair
AirHelp score: 4.48
Punctuality: 5.8
Customer rating: 7.5
Claims handling: 0.1
- Bulgaria Air
AirHelp score: 4.59
Punctuality: 6.2
Customer rating: 7.2
Claims handling: 0.4
- El Al Israel Airlines
AirHelpScore: 4.6
Punctuality: 5.7
Customer rating: 8
Claims handling: 0.1
- Pegasus Airlines
AirHelp score: 4.73
Punctuality: 6.7
Customer rating: 7.3
Claims handling: 0.2
- IndiGo
AirHelp score: 4.8
Punctuality: 6.6
Customer rating: 7.5
Claims processing: 0.3
- TAROM
AirHelp score: 4.82
Punctuality: 6.9
Customer rating: 7.6
Claims processing: 0
- Air Mauritius
AirHelp score: 4.84
Punctuality: 6.7
Customer rating: 7.6
Claims processing: 0.2
- SKY express
AirHelp score: 4.86
Punctuality: 6.9
Customer opinion: 7.6
Claims processing: 0.1
But it's not the bad that wins the prize. A European airline has succeeded in knocking last year's winner Qatar Airways off its throne. Brussels Airlines snatched first place, putting it at the top of the list of best airlines.
Travelbook quotes AirHelp from a press release: "Compared to last year, the airline has made a rapid rise from twelfth place."
These are the 10 best airlines
- Brussels Airlines
AirHelp score: 8.12
Punctuality: 7.8
Customer opinion: 7.9
Claims handling: 8.7
- Qatar Airways
AirHelp score: 8.11
Punctuality: 8.2
Customer rating: 8.9
Claims handling: 7.3
- United Airlines
AirHelp score: 8.04
Punctuality: 7.8
Customer opinion: 7.8
Claims processing: 8.5
- American Airlines
AirHelp-Score: 8.04
Punctuality: 7.5
Customer opinion: 8.1
Claims processing: 8.5
- Play
AirHelp score: 7.89
Punctuality: 9
Customer opinion: 7.5
Claims processing: 7.3
- Austrian Airlines
AirHelp score: 7.89
Punctuality: 7.6
Customer rating: 8.2
Claims handling: 7.9
- LOT Polish Airlines
AirHelp score: 7.84
Punctuality: 7.6
Customer rating: 8.4
Claims handling: 7.5
- Air Arabia
AirHelp score: 7.58
Punctuality: 6.3
Customer opinion: 7.6
Claims handling: 8.8
- Widerøe
AirHelp score: 7.55
Punctuality: 8.6
Customer rating: 7.3
Claims processing: 6.7
- Air Serbia
AirHelp score: 7.53
Punctuality: 5.9
Customer opinion: 7.7
Claims processing: 9
Swiss (AirHelp score: 6.14) and Edelweiss (AirHelp score: 6.03) are ranked 62nd and 64th in the AirHelp ranking. Both do not perform quite as well in the area of claims processing, but can certainly keep up in terms of punctuality and customer opinion.