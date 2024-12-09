Not every airline is perceived equally well by passengers. Unsplash/rparmly

A new ranking reveals the airlines that disappoint the most - but also those with which passengers are most satisfied. The throne belongs to a European airline that displaces Qatar Airways.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The air passenger rights portal AirHelp has compiled an airline ranking. Tunisair came off worst.

According to the AirHelp ranking, a European airline has surprisingly become the best airline.

It displaces last year's winner Qatar Airways and impresses with top scores for punctuality and customer satisfaction.

The ranking is based on 20,000 passenger reviews and current data, which were analyzed according to punctuality, service quality and compensation management. Show more

It's one of those things with airlines: while some excel with the best service, others are less convincing and leave travelers out in the cold.

To help you make sure you choose the right airline when booking, the air passenger rights portal AirHelp has compiled a ranking of the best airlines. Surprisingly, a European airline ranks at the top - and no longer last year's winner Qatar Airways.

But what's even more important is which airlines you should stay away from, as traveling with them could cause frustration.

20,000 ratings from passengers from 54 countries

Punctuality, customer satisfaction and compensation management were taken into account for the evaluation. In the second point, the flight crew, the food on offer, the comfort on the plane and the cleanliness of the aircraft were assessed, among other things.

Passengers from 54 countries were surveyed for customer satisfaction, resulting in around 20,000 statements. AirHelp took 109 airlines and data from the period from January 1 to October 31, 2024 into account for the ranking. The airlines were compiled from a list of 800 airlines by selecting the largest according to passenger numbers and popularity.

The final result was the AirHelp score - calculated from all factors - which was decisive for the ranking.

Tunisair is the least convincing and this European airline is the best

Travelers were least satisfied with one airline. Tunisair also scored worst in terms of punctuality. You can find the full overview of the ten worst-rated airlines below.

These are the 10 worst airlines Tunisair

AirHelp score: 3.63

Punctuality: 4.7

Customer opinion: 6

Claims handling: 0.2

Buzz

AirHelp score: 4.45

Punctuality: 6.2

Customer rating: 7.1

Claims handling: 0.1

Nouvelair

AirHelp score: 4.48

Punctuality: 5.8

Customer rating: 7.5

Claims handling: 0.1

Bulgaria Air

AirHelp score: 4.59

Punctuality: 6.2

Customer rating: 7.2

Claims handling: 0.4

El Al Israel Airlines

AirHelpScore: 4.6

Punctuality: 5.7

Customer rating: 8

Claims handling: 0.1

Pegasus Airlines

AirHelp score: 4.73

Punctuality: 6.7

Customer rating: 7.3

Claims handling: 0.2

IndiGo

AirHelp score: 4.8

Punctuality: 6.6

Customer rating: 7.5

Claims processing: 0.3

TAROM

AirHelp score: 4.82

Punctuality: 6.9

Customer rating: 7.6

Claims processing: 0

Air Mauritius

AirHelp score: 4.84

Punctuality: 6.7

Customer rating: 7.6

Claims processing: 0.2

SKY express

AirHelp score: 4.86

Punctuality: 6.9

Customer opinion: 7.6

Claims processing: 0.1 Show more

But it's not the bad that wins the prize. A European airline has succeeded in knocking last year's winner Qatar Airways off its throne. Brussels Airlines snatched first place, putting it at the top of the list of best airlines.

Travelbook quotes AirHelp from a press release: "Compared to last year, the airline has made a rapid rise from twelfth place."

These are the 10 best airlines Brussels Airlines

AirHelp score: 8.12

Punctuality: 7.8

Customer opinion: 7.9

Claims handling: 8.7

Qatar Airways

AirHelp score: 8.11

Punctuality: 8.2

Customer rating: 8.9

Claims handling: 7.3

United Airlines

AirHelp score: 8.04

Punctuality: 7.8

Customer opinion: 7.8

Claims processing: 8.5

American Airlines

AirHelp-Score: 8.04

Punctuality: 7.5

Customer opinion: 8.1

Claims processing: 8.5

Play

AirHelp score: 7.89

Punctuality: 9

Customer opinion: 7.5

Claims processing: 7.3

Austrian Airlines

AirHelp score: 7.89

Punctuality: 7.6

Customer rating: 8.2

Claims handling: 7.9

LOT Polish Airlines

AirHelp score: 7.84

Punctuality: 7.6

Customer rating: 8.4

Claims handling: 7.5

Air Arabia

AirHelp score: 7.58

Punctuality: 6.3

Customer opinion: 7.6

Claims handling: 8.8

Widerøe

AirHelp score: 7.55

Punctuality: 8.6

Customer rating: 7.3

Claims processing: 6.7

Air Serbia

AirHelp score: 7.53

Punctuality: 5.9

Customer opinion: 7.7

Claims processing: 9 Show more

Swiss (AirHelp score: 6.14) and Edelweiss (AirHelp score: 6.03) are ranked 62nd and 64th in the AirHelp ranking. Both do not perform quite as well in the area of claims processing, but can certainly keep up in terms of punctuality and customer opinion.

