David Harbour and Lily Allen in the year 2022. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

After four years of marriage, musician Lily Allen has separated from actor David Harbour - and is now dealing with the break-up in music. In her album "West End Girl", she relentlessly tells us what happened.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the beginning of the year, it was announced that Lily Allen and her husband David Harbour had split up.

The reason: he is said to have cheated on her.

The singer now deals with the separation in her new album "West End Girl" - and she doesn't mince her words. Show more

The separation of Lily Allen (40) and David Harbour (50) is currently making headlines. The British singer has now come to terms with the end of her marriage in her new album "West End Girl", where she tells us exactly and bluntly what really happened. This is what is known about the marriage, the affair and the songs:

The "perfect" marriage

Lily Allen and David Harbour met on the dating platform Raya in 2019. Raya is one of the most exclusive apps of its kind. Stars such as Ben Affleck, Sharon Stone and Demi Lovato are said to have already used it.

Their first date took place in a chic London restaurant: "There's this table in the middle of the room that's right under a clock. I remember looking at it and thinking of Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Titanic'," Allen told theSunday Timesat the time.

They married a year later. The two said "I do" in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas - including an Elvis impersonator.

Not much is known about their marriage. Except that they appeared happy from the outside.

The separation

But how did the separation come about?

The singer is said to have had the feeling for some time that her husband was hiding something from her. So she registered on the Raya platform again. There, Allen is said to have actually come across a profile of her husband. Next, she stated that she liked women so that female people would be suggested to her. She then compared them with the women Harbour followed on Instagram. This is what a source told theDaily Mail.

His dating profile said: "Visiting New York from Atlanta." The actor is said to have described himself as a "secret nerd who plays the tough guy on TV". The song he put in his profile was "Houses Of The Holy" by Led Zeppelin. It is not known whether he only flirted online or actually met up with one of the ladies.

Harbour is also said to have had an affair with a younger costume designer for three years while filming in the USA.

The couple separated at the end of 2024 after four years of marriage. Neither David Harbour nor Lily Allen made any public statements about their break-up at the time. A friend said that the couple had "officially split".

The album

But why is the break-up so hotly debated on social media? The reason is "West End Girl", Lily Allen's new album. In it, she sings relentlessly about her ex-husband, her relationship, heartbreak, loss and new beginnings.

The title track recalls the beginning of their relationship - their time together in New York, their new home with their daughters and her career boost from the leading role in the West End play "2:22 A Ghost Story". But even there, distance becomes apparent: "That was the moment when your behavior changed," Allen sings. In the song "Ruminating", she talks about sleepless nights, jealousy and a feeling of powerlessness.

In "Sleepwalking", Allen talks about an emotional void in the marriage and silence about its causes. "Relapse" is about the failed idea of an open relationship, and in "Tennis" a discovered chat history brings a new perspective - with an enigmatic character named Madeline at the center.

Her song "Pussy Palace" in particular is making headlines, in which she sings: "I didn't know it was your pussy palace, pussy palace, pussy palace, pussy palace. I always thought it was a dojo, dojo, dojo. So am I looking at a sex addict, sex addict, sex addict, sex addict? Oh, talk about a low blow, oh, no, oh, no."

In the song, Allen sings that she doesn't want her ex to be in her bed. Instead, she sends him to his second apartment in the West Village, where she later takes his things. Upon entering the apartment, she discovers that it's not a normal place, but a "pussy palace" - full of sex toys, lube, condoms and handwritten letters from broken women's hearts. She thought it was a quiet place (a "dojo"), but it turns out to be a symbol of the sexual escapades of her partner, whom she describes as a sex addict.

Allen explains toVoguethat working on the album was "a way for her to deal with what happened". Music has always been her way of understanding things. In an interview with "The Times", Allen says that not everything is literally autobiographical: "Some songs are based on experiences from my marriage, but not every detail is to be taken literally."

The affair

Following the release of the album, the woman behind the alleged "Madeleine" affair also spoke out. She is said to be the 34-year-old costume designer Natalie Tippett. She confirmed to theDaily Mailthat she had an affair with Harbour.

The two met in 2021 on the set of the Netflix film "We Have A Ghost". While Harbour played the lead role, Tippett worked in the costume department.

Although she had heard the songs, she didn't want to make a public drama out of it, said Tipett according to the Daily Mail. She is the mother of a young daughter and finds the media attention "scary".

On the album, Allen sings, among other things, about the discovery of text messages on her husband's cell phone that would have indicated an affair. In "Madeline", she imitates the supposed voice of the other woman, who asserts that it was "just sex" with no emotional connection.

The house

After the separation and the release of the new album, Allen and Harbour's house was also put up for sale. When the ex-couple married in 2020, they bought a brownstone in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn shortly afterwards.

According to a report by TMZ, the house is currently on offer for 7,995,000 US dollars. This is more than double the price of the original purchase.

The townhouse was designed with eye-catching details: brightly colored walls, floral wallpaper and an individual style made the building a showpiece in the US edition of "Architectural Digest" magazine and a viral design phenomenon.

The house has also found a place on Allen's album. In the song "West End Girl", she sings: "I'm looking for houses with four or five floors. And you found us a brownstone and said, 'Do you want it? It's yours.'"

Elsewhere, she describes her mixed feelings about the costly project: "I could never have afforded it. You just went through with it and it made me feel kind of uncomfortable."