Irène Meier is a mother, teacher, farmer - and now also the winner of the popular SRF series "Landfrauenküche". Over lunch with blue News, she talks openly about her dream and her life without the romance of farming.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Irène Meier from Alosen ZG won the SRF show " Landfrauenküche 2025" and used her participation to show a realistic picture of modern life on a farm.

In addition to working on the farm, she teaches as a primary school teacher and masters the challenging everyday life together with her family and a farm community.

Despite TV success and requests for recipes, her big dream remains a small farm pub. Show more

Härdöpfel and magrons are still simmering in the large pot when Lara (15) trudges into the kitchen. A quick greeting, then she puts the flashcards on the table - a Voci French exam is due in the afternoon. Mother Irène asks questions between setting the table and cooking.

Everyday life on the Meier family farm in Alosen near Oberägeri ZG. This Thursday, they are serving Älplermagronen with apple sauce and salad.

During the week, the mother of four cooks uncomplicated and quick meals - a far cry from the sophisticated menu with which Irène Meier excelled on the SRF show "Landfrauenküche" and won the 2025 season.

Suddenly the talk of the village

The TV adventure "Landfrauenküche" is the number one topic at the big family table. Elena (13) and Kilian (11)'s participation is also a topic of conversation at school - in the whole village.

"I was interested to see how a TV production works behind the scenes. Zugerland hasn't been featured very often and I wanted to give an insight into our farm," says Irène Meier.

Her husband Pirmin was initially less enthusiastic about the idea. But once the project was underway, he was hooked too.

Creative in the classroom - down-to-earth on the farm

Irène Meier's everyday life is divided between her 60% job as a primary school teacher in Oberägeri, the farm and her family. Together with a colleague, she teaches a mixed-age primary school: first graders, older and younger kindergarteners learn together. "We have seven first-graders, nine compulsory and six voluntary kindergarten children," says Meier.

She loves working with the children - it allows her to live out her creative streak.

Tough phases and little sleep

Six years ago, this balancing act would hardly have been possible: The children were too small, the lack of sleep too great. "There were very tough moments and I also reached my limits," says Meier.

That's what prompted her to take part in the TV show. "I wanted to show that rural women's lives have changed. The image of the countrywoman that still exists in some people's minds often no longer corresponds to reality," says Meier.

Not every farmer's wife has a large garden and is responsible for the farm and household around the clock. Meier continues: "Many rural women have a trained profession and work part-time outside the farm. This is how they contribute to the farm's income and the household budget. At the end of the day, the figures have to add up, far removed from the romance of farming."

For her, the focus is on the fact that there is no one right way, but rather solutions that suit the respective families and farms.

An unvarnished look behind the scenes

This is precisely why Meier finds it important that the current season shows the everyday life of a farming family in an unembellished way: Overwork, pressure - and little romantic reality. For example, Rahel Margreth from Langwies in the Schanfigg mountain valley in Graubünden:

The 34-year-old mother of four runs an organic farm with her husband and takes on most of the unpaid care work alongside her work on the farm.

The constant mental load of organization, planning and emotional responsibility pushed her to her limits a year ago. Looking back, she says that she had been "overexploiting her body and soul" for years.

Together instead of alone

The Meiers' business is also anything but ordinary.

Irène and Pirmin Meier have been running their farm together with a neighboring family for twelve years. The farm partnership enables a more sensible division of work and costs - and usually every second weekend off, unless haymaking or emden is on the agenda. The collaboration also pays off in organizational terms: Sandra Hugener, the partner of the other farm manager, takes on many administrative tasks as a trained accountant.

Last year, the families traveled a little further afield on vacation for the first time. First to Paris - daughter Lara's dream city - then on to Ireland. "I was nervous about flying, I'd never been on an airplane before," recalls the Zug countrywoman. They almost missed their departure at Charles de Gaulle Airport. "The airport is huge, unbelievable!" says Irène Meier and has to laugh at how naively they approached the whole trip.

Farming is in the blood

Irène Meier grew up on a dairy farm near the Rothenthurm high moor. The hard manual work shaped her childhood. Her father, not a passionate farmer, ran the farm with great perseverance despite health problems.

As none of Irène's five siblings wanted to take over their parents' farm, they now only farm the land of their father's former farm. They keep cattle there in the summer. Irène and Pirmin Meier later leased the actual farm from the Oberägeri corporation.

The farm comprises around 54 hectares of agricultural land with 55 dairy cows and the same number of young cattle and rearing calves. Around 20 fattening calves are fattened on the farm with whole milk. The Meier and Hugener families also keep 280 laying hens. They sell the eggs in the farm store and through direct sales, including to regional restaurants.

Taking part in "Landfrauen" for the experience

Meier openly admits that she put a lot of pressure on herself. However, winning was never their top priority. "We wanted to give it our all and be satisfied with our performance in the evening. Everything else was out of our hands. Even a lower placing wouldn't have been the end of the world. I enjoyed the idea, really got into the flow and wanted to implement it as well as possible."

For her menu, the Zug native wanted to do more than just cook well - she wanted to create an experience. She chose her farm's "Wöschhütte", which is located on a pasture, as the setting. "I developed a menu with a common thread that runs through all the courses," says Meier. Most of the basic products came from her own farm and the dishes were a mixture of tried-and-tested recipes and her own creations. On the day of filming, she received support from her brother Erwin Blattmann. "He's not only my brother, but also a good friend."

Recipes are in demand - confronted with criticism

Since the broadcast, Meier has often been asked about her recipes - especially the dessert "Wöschchörbli". There has also been feedback on the starter. "I was amazed that the first feedback on my soup came in just a few days after my show. I was all the more pleased that it tasted good."

She finds it less easy to deal with critical comments on social media. "Hate comments sometimes get to me," she says openly.

The dream of a small pub

Her big dream is to turn the former countrywomen's laundry shed on the farm into a kind of broom pub where she cooks for guests a few times a year. Pirmin would also be involved. But for the time being, the idea remains - there is not enough time or energy to realize the project.

By now, everything at the large table has been eaten and everyone is full. Kilian picks up the hand organ and practises a few bars. Then it's time to continue: the children make their way to school, Pirmin back to the farm.

Irène Meier grabs the shopping list. There's a family brunch on the farm at the weekend. Will Irène Meier conjure up her famous Wöschchörbli dessert to go with it? That remains her secret.

