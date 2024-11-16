Before washing, you should always follow the manufacturer's recommendations on the label - this is the only way to keep textiles looking good for a long time. Imago/Depositphotos

There are a few things to bear in mind when doing laundry. First and foremost: the symbols on the label. Not everyone understands every symbol - blue News explains what they mean.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Standardized care markings on clothing labels provide information about washing, bleaching, drying, ironing and dry cleaning.

The bucket, triangle, square, iron and circle help to correctly interpret the care requirements.

Optimal care protects clothes: A look at the labels can prevent shrinkage, color loss or damage and ensure that you get the most out of your textiles for as long as possible. Show more

Bad adult after washing: The new sweater has shrunk or the dress has lost its color. Why? This could be because you didn't pay attention to the symbols on the washing label. You should therefore always take a look before putting the laundry in the drum.

Only if you take optimum care of your clothes will you get the most out of them for as long as possible. Basically, the labels provide information about washing, drying, ironing, bleaching and dry cleaning. The label is attached to the inside of the garment and can usually be found on the side.

Good to know: The symbols are standardized all over the world and were introduced in 1963 by the International Association for the Care Labeling of Textiles (GINETEX). However, there are a few exceptions, for example, other symbols are used in South Korea and the USA.

Washing

The first and probably best-known symbol is the trough with the wavy line representing water. It provides information about the washing temperature and the washing program. The numbers are self-explanatory and indicate the maximum temperature that should be used. The bars under the tub provide information about the recommended program.

If a tub is shown with a hand, this means that the garment can only be washed by hand. However, many machines today also have a corresponding program. If the symbol is completely crossed out, the textile should not be washed at all - this sometimes happens with leather. You should then take it to the dry cleaner.

The bucket wash symbol indicates how warm and gentle you should wash the garments. Imago/Dreamstime

Symbol for washing temperature and washing program: Bucket with a number: maximum washing temperature

Bucket with dots: also maximum wash temperature

Bucket with hand: hand wash

Bucket crossed out: do not wash

Bucket with one bar below: spin gently

Bucket with two bars below: very gentle spin or no spin Show more

Bleaching

The symbol in second place shows a triangle, which stands for bleach. Important to know in advance: Many detergents contain bleaching additives - either in the form of oxygen or chlorine - to protect white clothes from discoloration. In contrast, colored fabrics do not always tolerate this well, which is why it is worth looking at the label.

Symbol for bleaching: Triangle: bleaching permitted

Triangle crossed out: Bleaching is not recommended

Triangle with diagonal lines: Bleaching with oxygen

Triangle with CL: Bleaching with chlorine is OK Show more

The triangle symbol tells you which bleaching agent your detergent may contain. Imago/Dreamstime

Lines mean oxygen and CL means that chlorine is OK. Imago/Dreamstime

Drying

The third symbol is a square that explains how the garment should be dried. A basic distinction is made between machine drying and natural drying.

If the square has a circle inside it, this represents machine drying. The dots in the circle indicate how much heat the dryer may be set to: the fewer dots, the less hot the tumble dryer should be. A crossed-out dot means that the garment must not be put in the dryer.

A vertical line in the square indicates that it may be hung on the washing line and dried as usual. Horizontal lines mean that it is recommended to dry the fabric lying flat. Slanted lines in the corner also indicate that direct light is not good for the fabric.

Symbol for drying: Square with empty circle: can be tumble dried

Square with circle and one dot: dry at low temperature

Square with circle and two dots: dry in standard program

Square with circle and three dots: drying at high temperatures possible

Square with horizontal line: drying in horizontal position

Square with vertical lines: drying on a washing line

Square with lateral lines: drying without direct light Show more

The square symbol on the label stands for drying. Imago/Dreamstime

Lines in the square indicate that the garment should be air-dried. Imago/Dreamstime

Ironing

The iron symbol is fairly self-explanatory. It is in fourth place and indicates the extent to which textiles can be smoothed. Because not every fabric can cope with heat. The same rule applies here: the more dots there are on the iron, the higher the temperature can be.

If the symbol is crossed out, it is better not to use the iron. In addition, another symbol indicates when steam is unsuitable for a fabric - this also applies to a dot, so it is better not to use steam.

Symbol for ironing: Iron: Ironing possible

Iron with dots: maximum ironing temperature

Iron crossed out: Ironing is not recommended

Iron with steam crossed out: Ironing possible without steam Show more

The iron shows whether a fabric can be smoothed and how much heat it can withstand. Imago/Dreamstime

Dry cleaning

The last symbol, a circle, is not really relevant for the average person. The circle is for professional dry cleaners, if that's where you take it.

If an empty circle stands for itself, this means that any type of professional cleaning is possible for the laundry. A letter in the circle indicates which cleaning agents may be used. A W stands for professional wet cleaning.

The crossed-out circle indicates that dry cleaning is not suitable for the garment.

Symbol for dry cleaning: Circle: any type of professional cleaning possible

Circle crossed out: no dry cleaning recommended

Circle with P: only clean with perchloroethylene or hydrocarbons

Circle with A: no longer used today; means that cleaning with common solvents is permitted

Circle with F: only clean with hydrocarbons

Circle with W: professional wet cleaning

Circle with one bar below: gentle cleaning recommended

Circle with two bars below: very gentle cleaning recommended Show more

The circle is only relevant for professional cleaning. Imago/Dreamstime

Depending on the letter, you can find out which agents can be used for dry cleaning. Imago/Dreamstime

More videos from this section