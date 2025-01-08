Jocelyn Wildenstein died on December 31, 2024 in Paris. The jetsetter from Lausanne was 84 years old. Picture: Ali Haider/epa/dpa

Jocelyn Wildenstein died in a hotel room in Paris on December 31, 2024. The society lady, who grew up in Lausanne, was 84 years old. It has now been announced where she will be laid to rest.

It has now been revealed how the funeral of the Jetstetter native, who was born and raised in Lausanne, will take place and where she will be buried.

Following the cremation of her body and a private funeral service in Paris, Wildenstein will be laid to rest on the family ranch in Kenya. Show more

The Lausanne-born woman, whose looks once made her world-famous, was found dead in her bed by her long-term partner, fashion designer Lloyd Klein, according to "People" magazine.

The first details about Wildenstein's funeral have now emerged. According to the US online portal TMZ, her ashes are to be transferred to Kenya. "She loved Kenya, it's the right place for her final resting place," said Lloyd.

Private funeral service planned in Paris

Jocelyne Wildenstein's final resting place will be next to her parents, whose remains have also been buried on the family ranch in Kenya.

According to Llyod Klein, the deceased Jocelyne Wildenstein will be remembered during a "small and private" funeral service in Paris prior to her repatriation to Africa.

Wildenstein became famous in the 1990s not only for her striking facial features, which she had acquired through numerous cosmetic operations and earned the jetsetter her nickname, but also for her spectacular public life.

The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported in 2013: "Jocelyn Wildenstein transformed herself step by step into a kind of feline creature with the help of around four million dollars and sufficiently unscrupulous plastic surgeons ..."

The jetsetter attracted a great deal of attention in the 1990s with her multi-million dollar and public divorce from Alec Wildenstein, the son of the world's richest art dealer dynasty.

