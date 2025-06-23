They have a very good relationship: Davina Geiss (left) and her mother Carmen. Bild: IMAGO/Smith

One week after the attack on the Geisses, it is clear that the fact that daughter Davina was not in the house was pure coincidence. She has now revealed in an interview what prompted her to leave early for Monaco.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A week ago on Sunday, Carmen and Robert Geiss were the victims of a brutal attack.

The fact that their daughter Davina was no longer there was pure coincidence. In an interview, the 22-year-old revealed that an argument with her mother Carmen had prompted her to leave early.

A stroke of luck: Carmen Geiss described the row, which has long since been cleared up, as a "twist of fate". Show more

A quiet evening of television turned into a nightmare for Robert and Carmen Geiss just over a week ago. While they were sitting in their villa in St. Tropez, four masked assailants forced their way into the property late in the evening through the open patio door.

The burglars stayed in the house for around 45 minutes, threatening Carmen with guns drawn and injuring her on the Kehler. In the end, the TV personalities were not only deprived of valuables, but also physically assaulted and psychologically shaken.

Following the attack on their parents, their daughters Davina and Shania spoke out in dismay from afar - from their home in Monaco to be precise. They informed their fans via Instagram about their unstable mental state. In an interview with RTL, the two sisters now revealed to presenter Frauke Ludowig how narrowly they themselves escaped the attack.

Carmen Geiss confirms "normal mother-daughter dispute"

"I actually wanted to stay in St. Tropez until Sunday," reported Davina Geiss. "But then there was a little argument between mom, dad and me." That's why she traveled back to sister Shania in Monaco earlier than planned.

On Sunday, June 15, Carmen and Robert Geiss were brutally attacked in their villa in St. Tropez. Bild: Felix Hörhager/dpa

Carmen Geiss confirmed her daughter's account via "Bild". They had a "normal mother-daughter argument": "It was about very banal things like not sleeping too late, what happens in the upcoming episodes, how do we plan the summer?"

Carmen Geiss on her family: "We love each other dearly"

Today, the argument is "long forgotten", Carmen emphasized. Rather, it was "a twist of fate" that her daughter was not exposed to the same danger as her and husband Robert. "We love each other dearly and are grateful that we have each other," said Geiss.

The police are still searching in vain for the four perpetrators. Meanwhile, Robert and Carmen Geiss have not been idle: They equipped their villa in St. Tropez with a new alarm system. There is also a security team outside the property and a personal bodyguard never leaves the millionaire couple's side.