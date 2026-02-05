Hollywood actor Christian Bale with the monster mask on the film set of "The Bride! - Long live the bride". Image: IMAGO/Landmark Media

Christian Bale has spoken about the tough filming of his new movie "The Bride! - Long live the bride". The Hollywood actor reveals that he suffered several screaming attacks on set.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood actor Christian Bale screamed his way through the filming of "The Bride! - Long live the bride' - every day, like a madman.

The reason behind it: The hours of make-up work pushed the Oscar winner to his limits.

Bale had to remain motionless for several hours a day while prosthetics, make-up and artificial hair turned him into a monster. Show more

In the movie "The Bride! - Long live the bride", Christian Bale takes on the role of Frankenstein's monster, based on Mary Shelley's novel "Frankenstein".

In it, the actor's legendary character wishes for a companion in 1930s Chicago. Together with Dr. Euphronius, he brings a murdered woman back to life and a wild romance develops.

However, filming the horror musical, which will be released in Swiss cinemas on March 5, turned into a real nightmare for the Hollywood star.

Bale: "I screamed like crazy every day"

Christian Bale now tells the industry magazine "Entertainment Weekly" that the hours of make-up work for his role as Frankenstein's monster was pure torture.

He was not allowed to move for up to six hours a day while he was transformed into his character with the help of prosthetics, make-up and artificial hair.

"I screamed like crazy every day," reveals the Oscar winner. And continues: "It requires a great deal of sitting still."

Thanks to the screaming attacks, Bale didn't go crazy

The screaming attacks helped him not to go crazy in the mask, Bale continued. He wanted to get rid of the "despair" and "all the self-control you have to show when you have to sit still for so long".

Christian Bale is known from the classic films "American Psycho" and "The Dark Knight", among others.

The 52-year-old received an Oscar in 2011 for his role in the drama "The Fighter". In "The Bride! - Long Live the Bride", he plays alongside Jessie Buckley and Penélope Cruz. The film is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

