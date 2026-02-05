He was not allowed to move for up to six hours a day while he was transformed into his character with the help of prosthetics, make-up and artificial hair.
"I screamed like crazy every day," reveals the Oscar winner. And continues: "It requires a great deal of sitting still."
Thanks to the screaming attacks, Bale didn't go crazy
The screaming attacks helped him not to go crazy in the mask, Bale continued. He wanted to get rid of the "despair" and "all the self-control you have to show when you have to sit still for so long".
Christian Bale is known from the classic films "American Psycho" and "The Dark Knight", among others.
The 52-year-old received an Oscar in 2011 for his role in the drama "The Fighter". In "The Bride! - Long Live the Bride", he plays alongside Jessie Buckley and Penélope Cruz. The film is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.