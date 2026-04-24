Humor with side effects: Fabian Unteregger regularly parodies Swiss celebrities - but not everyone can laugh about it. After one of his voice parodies, the Zurich comedian picked up the phone and apologized personally to Baschi's mother.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Unteregger is known for his sharp parodies of Swiss celebrities and celebrates success with the SRF 3 format "Zum Glück ist Freitag" and his stage program "Fachkräftemangel". You can find information about Unteregger's new show here.

He showed his talent at an early age, imitated teachers at grammar school and later became European champion in theater sports; his breakthrough came on "Giacobbo/Müller". He is also a qualified doctor and ETH food engineer.

His parodies are received differently: While Baschi likes them, his mother found them less funny, which is why Unteregger called her personally and apologized. Show more

Christoph Blocher, Hausi Leutenegger or Baschi: no celebrity is safe from Fabian Unteregger's parodies. He scrutinizes Swiss personalities with a razor-sharp mind - no linguistic tic or idiosyncrasy, no matter how small, remains hidden from the Zurich native.

His talent became apparent early on: he was already imitating the teaching staff at grammar school in Zurich and later even became European champion in theater sports. He made his breakthrough with "Giacobbo/Müller".

His trademarks include parodies - of Christoph Mörgeli, among others.

For fans of the Swiss comedian, Fabian Unteregger is currently available in a double dose: not only as an alarm clock on "Zum Glück ist Freitag" on SRF 3, but also live on stage again with his program "Fachkräftemangel".

His favorite targets are once again in his sights - and directly at the lectern: Unteregger has them speak about the current political situation themselves. Federal Councillors suddenly talk about departments for which they are barely qualified, and in school lessons - in line with the shortage of skilled workers - the YouTube tutorial replaces the teacher.

The show by the trained doctor and ETH food engineer is like a grab bag: a fast-paced journey full of surprising twists and turns, with rapidly changing themes and a best-of of his parodied characters and music.

Fabian Unteregger says of his new program: "It's like porn, the plot is thin, but the numbers have it all", he says - and laughs.

That's why Unteregger apologized to Baschi's mother

And how do his parodies go down with the people being parodied? Business icon Hausi Leutenegger is a fan, as is Baschi - but Baschi's mother is less pleased when her son is taken for a ride by Unteregger. Fabian Unteregger comments: "I called his mother on Baschi's phone and apologized if she didn't find it funny."

He did not know what other "figures" thought of it exactly.

The Zurich native doesn't stop at foreign political celebrities either. He says of the Trump cabinet: "They're all such caricatures already, there's no need for any more comedy."

Are there limits to comedy for Fabian Unteregger? And which politicians would he like to parody, but whose laughter would make him grit his teeth? He reveals this to Frank Richter in the interview.

Watch the whole show with Fabian Unteregger here: