Ralph Fiennes always looked terrifying in his Voldemort costume. Now the "Harry Potter" actor has revealed what was underneath the robe: suspenders!

He has now revealed in an interview what went on beneath the wizard's flowing robes.

Fiennes originally wore tights under the cloak so that he could move better during the duels. He later opted for suspenders. Show more

In the fourth part, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire", evil finally got a face. And what a face it was: Lord Voldemort looked more like an alien or a snake than a human.

In his role as Harry Potter's arch-enemy, Ralph Fiennes terrified fans of the series. But the dark, long robe in which he appeared caused a few pitfalls during filming.

As the 62-year-old now explained in the US magazine "Entertainment Tonight", the clothes on set certainly caused difficulties.

Fiennes enjoyed "teasing the stunt people with it"

At the launch of his current movie "28 Years Later", Ralph Fiennes was asked what advice he had for the as yet unknown actor* who will take on the role of the villain in the planned "Harry Potter" series.

Fiennes' clear recommendation: "Make sure you can handle the long, flowing robe. Don't trip over it." It is best to practise walking in the robe thoroughly.

Fiennes had originally worn tights under the cape to be able to move better during the duels. However, these often slipped down, which made it difficult for him to walk "elegantly" like Voldemort.

Finally, he decided: "I then said I wanted single stockings, like suspenders."

A dresser helped to keep the tights in place

A few years ago, the actor talked about his unusual garment on the British talk show "The Graham Norton Show". Back then, a dresser kept helping him to fix the tights.

Finally, Ralph Fiennes suggested attaching stockings to his underwear: "So I had very nice suspenders under my robes."

Fiennes used this unusual solution humorously on set. He admitted that he enjoyed teasing the stunt people with it: "I enjoyed teasing the stunt people by lifting my cape and showing them the suspenders."

