Hugh Grant has three children with his wife, television producer Anna Eberstein. The British actor has two more children from a previous relationship. Picture: IMAGO/Shutterstock

Hugh Grant was considered an eternal bachelor. Then he became the father of five children within seven years. Now the actor tells us how fatherhood changed him - and how his offspring keep him on his toes.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For a long time, British actor Hugh Grant was notorious as a dreamy beau and eternal bachelor

But when it comes to fathering offspring, the 64-year-old has really caught up in recent years.

From 2011, Grant became the father of five children within seven years. Show more

There are those who claim that British actor Hugh Grant has only played one role in his career to date: the eternally searching and slightly dreamy pretty boy.

Well, in recent years, the 64-year-old has been seen a little less often on the big screen.

The reason: instead of shooting romances for the movies, he became the father of five children - in the space of just seven years.

Hugh Grant was once infamous as an eternal bachelor

Hugh Grant, who used to be considered an eternal bachelor, has a 13-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son with his ex-partner Tinglan Hong.

He has three more children with his current wife, television producer Anna Eberstein: Mungo (12), Lulu (8) and Blue (6).

Before Hugh Grant became a father for the first time in 2011, he was together with actress Elizabeth "Liz" Hurley for 13 years.

And as you'd expect, the gang of five children keep their dad on Traub. In an interview on US singer Kelly Clarkson 's TV show, Hugh Grant revealed that as an "old dad" he has his hands full in everyday life.

Grant: "Now I've made myself cry"

According to Grant, it is regularly "loud and unbearable" at home because of his five-strong rascal gang, before jokingly adding:

"I often hide in the toilet. I sleep there a lot now. There's a door lock, but it's pretty much broken now."

Of course, life as a father also has many nice sides, says the actor. Hugh Grant particularly likes it when his children jump into his arms in the evening after work.

When Grant tells us that his youngest daughter calls this moment a chimpanzee hug, his eyes suddenly become moist and he says with emotion: "Now I've made myself cry."

Hugh Grant has repeatedly joked about his late fatherhood in the past. In November 2020, he said in the Los Angeles Times that he was living "from hour to hour as an old man with very young children and a very exhausted wife".

