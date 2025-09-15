Princess Kate and Prince William are in trouble with the neighbors at Kensington Palace. (symbolic picture) Alastair Grant/PA Wire/dpa

Residents of Kensington Palace are not at all happy about plans for a big event on the grounds. The official residence of Princess Kate and Prince William is becoming increasingly commercialized, they fear.

Andreas Fischer

Kensington Palace is the official residence of Princess Kate and Prince William.

A major fashion show is to be held on the grounds as part of London Fashion Week.

Kate and William's neighbors are not at all happy about this and have lodged an objection. They fear garbage, noise and chaos. Show more

As popular as Prince William and Princess Kate are at the moment, they are having a lot of trouble with their neighbors. As reported by the Daily Mail, the residents of Kensington Palace are "not amused" that a major fashion show by the Burberry label is soon to take place in their immediate neighborhood.

The wealthy neighbors fear chaos in "Perks Field" as a result. Burberry wants to hold a show in this part of the private garden at Kensington Palace this month as part of London Fashion Week.

Billionaires want to remain undisturbed

Residents of the adjacent street, known as "Billionaires' Row", fear chaos, garbage and noise pollution. They are objecting to the "increasing commercialization" of their exclusive residential area.

Princess Kate and Prince William will not notice much of the trouble at Kensington Palace. The family has been living on the grounds of Windsor Castle for some time now. Only their official offices are still located on the historic estate in the middle of London.