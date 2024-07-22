The legendary South Tyrolean mountaineer Reinhold Messner talks about the inheritance dispute in his family in an interview. Picture: Roland Weihrauch/dpa/Archiv

Reinhold Messner left part of his fortune to his four children some time ago. Now, in an interview, the South Tyrolean extreme mountaineer describes this as the biggest mistake of his life.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with "Apotheken Umschau ", extreme mountaineer Reinhold Messner talks about the inheritance dispute in his family.

The 79-year-old South Tyrolean was the first person to climb all 14 eight-thousander peaks - without additional bottled oxygen.

In the interview, he talks about life with his wife Diane (44) and the strained relationship with his four children. Show more

"One of my biggest mistakes was that I left them the majority of my fortune in my will before I died." In an interview with "Apotheken Umschau ", Reinhold Messner speaks of his disappointment over an inheritance dispute with his four children.

The relationship with his children has been strained ever since, says the legendary South Tyrolean extreme mountaineer. The moment he distributed his material inheritance to his four children and wife Diane, the family broke up.

He continues: "My children don't understand that everything was a gift and don't appreciate the value of my generosity."

Messner: "There was nothing but respect and gratitude"

"The question of who got more was in the foreground, and I was on the brink at 75," says the now 79-year-old. He was "disappointed" by the behavior of his four children.

According to Reinhold Messner, he himself did not inherit anything from his parents. He is "happy" about that. "There was nothing but respect and gratitude."

But in the case of his inheritance, things turned out differently. "It's the other way around for me. The moment I distributed my material inheritance to my children and wife, the family broke up."

His children would not understand that he had given them a generous gift. Nevertheless, he hopes that the family situation will improve again in the future.

The first person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders

The 79-year-old South Tyrolean Reinhold Messner is one of the most famous extreme mountaineers in the world.

In 1978, together with his climbing partner Peter Habeler, he became the first person to reach the summit of the world's highest mountain, the 8,848-metre-high Mount Everest in the Himalayas, without the aid of oxygen equipment.

Reinhold Messner was also the first person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders in the world.

More videos from the department