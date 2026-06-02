A picture from happier (married) days: Princess Diana and the current King Charles with their two sons Harry and William. Picture: imago images/ZUMA Wire

Prince William loved and adored his mother Princess Diana. But he once turned her down when she wanted to speak to him on the phone. A TV documentary traces the low point of the mother-son relationship.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new ARD documentary shows how Prince William suffered from his mother Diana's infamous BBC interview

The then 13-year-old is said to have strongly advised his mother against the TV appearance.

According to the documentary, William was "in tears" after the broadcast and even refused to speak to Diana.

The three-part documentary traces how his parents' public mud-slinging shaped the current heir to the throne. Show more

Prince William, already number two in line to the British throne at the time of his birth in June 1982, transferred from Ludgrove School in Berkshire to the prestigious Eton College in 1995.

The royal offspring already had enough to do with his classmates and their teasing. At the time, the headlines about William's parents Lady Diana and Prince Charles were dominating the British tabloids.

The three-part ARD documentary "William - Schicksalsjahre eines Thronfolgers" tells of a low point in the history of tabloid journalism, the royal family and, above all, for the pubescent William.

Diana and William did not part on good terms

Lady Diana, separated from her husband Charles since December 1993, gave an interview to BBC journalist Martin Bashir in November 1995 - against the urgent advice of her then 13-year-old son.

Diana gave the interview to BBC journalist Martin Bashir at the beginning of November. It followed the media-heavy confession by Prince Charles, who had publicly admitted his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (now his wife).

Lady Diana went to Eton and informed her son about the interview. William is said to have been upset and vehemently advised against it.

In the ARD documentary, former BBC royal correspondent Wesley Kerr describes it diplomatically: "They are said not to have parted on good terms."

But it got worse.

William was "in tears" after the interview

The interview was broadcast on November 20 and caused "shockwaves" everywhere. In the kingdom, in the palace and in William's life. His mother spoke of adultery, bulimia, auto-aggression and post-natal depression. And all this in public.

William was one of 21 million people who watched the interview. And he was, as royal house expert Leontine von Schmettow describes it in the documentary, "in tears" with reference to the father of the house at Eton.

When his mother tried to reach him by phone that same evening, her eldest son refused to answer the phone.

He accused his mother of not only making a fool of herself in front of the whole world - but also of doing so without any consideration for him and his brother Harry.

William had to grow up too early

Prince William saw it all in the ruins of a life that had once been - to the eyes of the world - a dream marriage with dream children.

In reality, however, Charles and Diana had been slipping away from each other since the mid-1980s. William grew up arguing at home. Harry, two years younger, understood little. But William understood everything.

Nevertheless, after the divorce in July 1996, he became a great support during the last 13 months of her life and probably his mother's closest confidant.

In the TV documentary, royal expert Schmettow explains that Diana always called her son "her wise little old man" - when he was not even 15 years old.

It makes it clear that William had to grow up far too early.

Historike Owens: "It was a warning shot from William"

But the prince, now number one in line to the throne since Queen Elizabeth's death, learned lessons from the smear theater that the media staged around Charles and Diana at the time.

When it was discovered in 2021, 24 years after the tragic death of Lady Di, that the journalist had virtually obtained the Diana interview with lies, William warned in a statement that the journalists' misconduct had led to a significant deterioration in the relationship "between my parents". He said he was saddened that it had contributed to his mother's fear, paranoia and isolation.

Historian Ed Owens says in the documentary: "It was a warning shot from William." It was him saying: "Don't do it again. Don't interfere in my private life again. Keep your hands off my family."

The three 25-minute parts of the documentary "William - Schicksalsjahre eines Thronfolgers" can now be viewed in the ARD media library.

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