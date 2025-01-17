May soon no longer be freely accessible: the legendary staircase from the TV series "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That ..." in Manhattan. Image: Craig Blankenhorn / Max

The owner has had enough of tourists without respect: fans of the TV series "Sex and the City" who want to make a pilgrimage to Carrie Bradshaw's iconic staircase in Manhattan could soon encounter a new obstacle.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The legendary Brownstone staircase from the TV series "Sex and the City" in New York's Greenwich Village is to be protected by a gate in future.

Owner Barbara Lorber is responding to years of harassment by fans of the TV series.

The Historic Preservation Commission has already approved the structural change to the historic building. Show more

Sarah Jessica Parker set foot on these steps for the first time in 1998:

A historic, so-called Brownstone townhouse in Manhattan's Greenwich Village embodied the Upper East Side apartment of Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw in most of the six seasons of "Sex and the City" and in the remake "And Just Like That ...".

The popularity of the two TV series has attracted numerous fans to the property ever since. But that could soon come to an end.

A chain has been blocking the stairs for years

This week, the New York City Historic Preservation Commission approved an application by the owner of the house to erect a gate blocking the steps to the front door.

"My house is now a worldwide tourist destination," wrote Barbara Lorber in her application, as reported by the US magazine "People".

A chain has been blocking the steps for years, and Lorber has also put up a sign saying "No Trespassing - Private Property" at the suggestion of the police.

But this has not deterred the fans: "They climb over the chain, pose, dance or lie down on the steps, climb up to stare into the living room windows, try to open the main entrance door or ring the doorbells when they are drunk late at night," Lorber's statement reads.

Owner complains about graffiti on the steps

But that's not all: graffiti has already had to be removed from the steps, and on another occasion someone carved their initials into the frame of the front door.

She loves the house and doesn't really want to fence it in, Lorber told the heritage commission: "But what was beautiful in the late 19th century is unfortunately in need of protection in our century."

She had waited in vain for 20 years for fans of the TV series "Sex and the City" to find a new place of pilgrimage.

Carrie Bradshaw is apparently planning her move

Perhaps Lorber's wish will soon come true: the second season of "And Just Like That ..." ended with Carrie Bradshaw moving into a new, more spacious apartment.

But the main character can't quite seem to let go. In October, the show's official Instagram account shared a photo from the last day of filming for the third season, showing Parker aka Bradshaw standing on the sidewalk in front of her old house.

"Season 3 has officially ended production where it all began," the caption reads. "See you in 2025, darlings."

