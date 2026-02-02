According to studies, a particularly high number of accidents happen on construction sites on Mondays. Researchers attribute this to a lack of sleep and poor concentration at the start of the week. (symbolic image) Picture: Robert Michael/dpa

Monday is considered the least popular day of the week. And not without reason. The "Monday effect" has measurable consequences for safety, health and performance.

Significantly more accidents at work happen on Mondays than on other days of the week.

Researchers refer to this as the "Monday effect".

Poor sleep and stress are key risk factors.

Heart attacks also occur more frequently on Mondays. Show more

A recent analysis by the University of New South Wales shows: Significantly more accidents happen on construction sites on Mondays than during the rest of the week. Reasons for this include poor sleep on Monday nights, the start of new projects and trivial things such as wind or rain at the weekend, which leave behind sources of danger.

The study is part of a long tradition of research. Back in 2019, a major study from China showed that fatal construction accidents are 12.6 percent more frequent on Mondays than on other days. In Germany, an analysis by the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Frankfurt found that more than a quarter of all fatal accidents at work occurred on Mondays.

Huge data sets also confirm the pattern. In Spain, around three million accidents at work were analyzed - regardless of industry, company size or injury type, Monday remained the frontrunner. However, Mondays are not only dangerous for hands, machines and cars, but also for the heart. Researchers in Ireland and Northern Ireland analyzed all serious heart attacks (STEMI cases) between 2013 and 2018. The result: significantly more serious heart attacks occur on Mondays than on other days.

It's not the job that's to blame, but our heads

A detailed sleep study from the field of occupational psychology is particularly exciting. The researchers show: On Monday nights, many people sleep worse and take longer to fall asleep. The consequences are noticeable the next morning - with more so-called cognitive errors such as lapses in concentration, forgetfulness and inattention.

These errors are considered a direct precursor to accidents. The problem is therefore not so much the work itself, but the transition from weekend to work mode, including shifted sleep patterns, social stress and "Monday morning blues".

Assembly is therefore a statistically proven risk. Poor sleep, stress, routine errors - all of these make the start of the week more dangerous than we think. So: take extra care when the week begins.