Karl Lagerfeld at one of his last appearances - in October 2018 at the Grand Palais in Paris at the presentation of a Chanel fashion collection. Designer Karl Lagerfeld and his bodyguard Sébastien Jondeau in the summer of 2010 in St. Tropez in the south of France.

In a new TV documentary, Karl Lagerfeld's long-time assistant explains that the legendary designer wanted to die like an elephant. Where his ashes were scattered is kept secret by his closest confidants.

There is no grave for the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

"He wanted to die like the elephants - just disappear," says his long-time assistant Sébastien Jondeau in the new 3sat documentary "Karl - The Man Behind the Mask".

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Lagerfeld died on February 19, 2019 in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris.

The documentary has been online since Saturday (May 10) and will be shown on television on May 24. Show more

Sébastien Jondeau, Karl Lagerfeld's assistant in Paris for decades, reveals what the German fashion designer thought about death. "He wanted to die like the elephants - just disappear," says the 50-year-old in the new 3sat documentary "Karl - The Man Behind the Mask", which has been online since Saturday (May 10) and will be shown on television on May 24.

"Nobody should ever know where he is. He liked the fact that the animals go to die and just disappear. You don't know where they go to die. That's kind of what he did," says Jondeau. "Do you know where he is today? No? Exactly." So Lagerfeld managed to disappear. However, he still knows where Karl's ashes are, says Jondeau.

Lagerfeld, who was once born in Hamburg, died on February 19, 2019 in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris. The ashes were scattered in a secret location. There is no gravestone and no memorial.

"It was his wish - and I fulfilled it"

"He wanted his ashes to be handled in a certain way," says Jondeau in Gero von Boehm's documentary. "I took that to heart. And I will respect that until I disappear from this world. It was his wish - and I've fulfilled it."

Jondeau and Lagerfeld met in 1999. The young man from the Parisian banlieue became his bodyguard, assistant, driver and close confidant for the next 20 years or so - until the day he died. Jondeau also wrote a book about this ("Ça va, cher Karl? Memories of Karl Lagerfeld").

Lagerfeld himself had often announced that only ashes should remain of him - in a 2011 "Playboy" interview, for example, he formulated this as follows: "Horrible, cockchafer in the body, no thanks."

