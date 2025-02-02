During filming for the movie "Halt mich fest!", their feelings were not just an act: Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers. Picture. arte/ZDF

During the filming of a bed scene for the movie "Halt mich fest!", there was not only a sizzle in front of the camera, but also behind it. And so it came as it had to: Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers fell in love.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 25 years ago, Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers were in front of the camera together for the TV movie "Halt mich fest!".

Loos played a rock singer who ends up in bed with her guitarist, played by Liefers.

During filming, there was not only a crackle in front of the camera, but also behind it. Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers fell in love - and are still a couple today. Show more

Not all love scenes on TV or in the movies are just an act. Momoll, it happens again and again that actors and actresses fall in love while getting closer to each other professionally.

Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers ' relationship also began 25 years ago on the film set.

While filming a bed scene for the movie "Halt mich fest!", their feelings were not only palpable in front of the camera, but also behind it.

There was just one problem: Jan Josef Liefers was taken, i.e. in a relationship.

"That was against the plan. When one relationship comes to an end, you don't want to rush straight into the next one," says the now 60-year-old in "Bild".

Loos played a rock singer, Liefers her guitarist

In the film "Halt mich fest!" by director Horst Sczerba, Anna Loos plays the rock singer Rita, who ends up in bed with her guitarist Johnny, played by Jan Josef Liefers.

Loos was 28 years old at the time, Liefers 35.

"Neither Anna nor I intended to do that. And then it happened. As it happens," says Liefers. Because at some point, the feelings in his heart for his movie partner grew louder and louder.

And so it happened as it had to: Liefers split up with his previous partner, and shortly afterwards he and Loos became a couple.

Loos and Liefers tied the knot in 2004

Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers tied the knot in the summer of 2004. Two years later, daughter Lilly was born, followed six years later by daughter Lola.

Liefers has two other children from previous relationships: 28-year-old Leonard and 36-year-old Pauline.

Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers got married in the summer of 2004. Both are among the most famous actors in Germany. Picture: Peter Kneffel/dpa

Why does the Loos/Liefers partnership still work after a quarter of a century?

Loos says on the MDR talk show "Riverboat":"We have one bathroom, but we actually have two washbasins. Many people also like separate beds, but that's not my thing."

Liefers' answer in "Bild": "When two people meet, they can have a more or less large overlap. It's very big with Anna."

Today, Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers are among the best-known actors in Germany. While she celebrates success with "Helen Dorn" thrillers, he has been successfully playing the forensic scientist Prof. Dr. Dr. Karl-Friedrich Boerne in the Münster "Tatort" for over 20 years.

