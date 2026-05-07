Horst Lichter gets annoyed about litterers on his Instagram account. Oliver Berg/dpa

Horst Lichter is known for his friendly disposition. On Instagram, the "Bares für Rares" presenter now shows a different side - because what he discovered on his way to work makes him angry.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German TV presenter Horst Lichter is considered to be good-humored and down-to-earth.

But on his Instagram account this week, the "Bares für Rares" presenter appears unusually upset.

The reason: in his own words, a find in the forest made him "extremely angry". Show more

"Good morning", TV presenter Horst Lichter can initially be heard saying in his usual good mood.

In an Instagram video published today (Thursday), the "Bares für Rares" presenter first shows a green forest backdrop with birdsong in the background.

"It's beautiful here in the forest," says Lichter himself. But the 64-year-old's mood is clouded.

On his way to work, he discovered a mountain of garbage, Lichter continues, panning his camera to the pile of garbage lying by the side of the path, which consists of several full garbage bags and old laundry baskets, among other things. "I have to be honest, guys, this doesn't just make me angry, it makes me extremely angry."

Horst Lichter is "really angry"

Horst Lichter emphasizes: "I've never called people names when they lose something." In this case, however, he makes an exception.

Under the Instagram video, the TV presenter also writes: "Impossible and I'm really angry! Why do people do this? If the wild animals eat it, we all know what will happen!"

His fans agree with Lichter. "This is a problem in our society," complains one follower. Another user believes that littering in the forest - which is illegal in Germany, just like in Switzerland - is no longer "acceptable".

Lichter: "Environmental protection starts on your doorstep"

Former TV chef Lichter has repeatedly drawn attention to environmental pollution in the past.

"Cooperation and environmental protection starts on our doorstep," Lichter warned in February. He and his wife would collect "litter along the roadside every day when we go for a walk".

A few days later, the "Bares für Rares" presenter shared another picture of garbage scattered in the forest: "If anyone misses this, they are welcome to get in touch," Lichter wrote, "we will be happy to bring it home for them."

It's "pretty sad", also for "all the animals in the forest", warns Horst Lichter: "If they eat it, they die, it's not nice."

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