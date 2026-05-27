This manor house is for sale in Germany for less than 1 million. Engels & Völkers

A historic manor house dating back to 1738 is currently for sale in the German Sauerland region. For less than one million euros, you can buy not just a manor house, but an entire ensemble with stables, guest rooms and around 15,000 square meters of land.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A historic manor house dating back to 1738 is for sale in Brilon, Germany.

The listed property comprises several buildings and around 15,000 square meters of land.

The asking price is 995,000 euros. Show more

Anyone who has always wanted to live like a lord of the manor currently has a rare opportunity in the German Sauerland region. In Brilon, the historic Almerfeld estate dating back to 1738 is up for sale. The price: 995,000 euros.

The estate includes several buildings and around 15,000 square meters of land. A long avenue leads directly to the manor house, which is situated in the middle of an extensive landscape.

Manor house with herringbone parquet flooring and fireplace room

The main building offers around 380 square meters of living space and a total of eight rooms. Visitors enter the house via a stone staircase. The entrance area features a classic black and white chequerboard pattern, while other rooms have herringbone parquet flooring.

An entire manor house belongs to the property. Engels & Völkers

The property includes a drawing room, a fireplace room, a large kitchen and several historical elements.

The outbuildings also attract attention. The former cowshed has already been converted into guest rooms with en-suite bathrooms. According to the marketing, the former horse stable could be used as a studio or as a "befitting place for a vehicle collection".

Listed ensemble with an eventful history

The ensemble has been a listed building since 1985. The history of the estate goes back a long way.

The estate was used for agricultural purposes until the middle of the 20th century. Later, Franciscan monks lived there. After that, the estate was used as a training venue for the Dortmund Choir Academy, among others.

Real estate consultant Birgit Krell from Engel & Völkers described the marketing to "Bild" as a special task between a "glorious past" and a "promising future".

Historic properties remain in demand

Such historic properties regularly attract attention - especially when they appear surprisingly affordable compared to real estate prices in big cities.

Listed properties with a lot of land and history are often regarded by buyers as rare prestige properties.