The church is a landmark in Kokelv. Wikimedia Commons

A small community in the far north of Norway is taking an unusual approach to combating rural exodus: one year's free housing, followed by reduced rent - plus help with everyday life.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The municipality of Hammerfest provides two municipal apartments in Kokelv for newcomers free of charge for one year and reduces the rents for a further two years.

Newcomers receive support in finding a job and childcare, a local "buddy" helps with integration, and after three years it is possible to buy an apartment.

Kokelv is located in the northernmost region of Europe, offers natural phenomena such as the midnight sun and northern lights - but is remote and requires robust everyday planning. Show more

In Kokelv in Vest-Finnmark, the population has shrunk by 41 percent in eight years - now the municipality wants to actively counteract this. The municipal council of Hammerfest has decided to give two vacant public apartments to new arrivals free of charge for one year; in the two following years, the rent will be reduced, according to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

Local politician Grete Jensstad Svendsen told NRK that the project is a "win-win situation": the municipality gains residents and newcomers have a real chance of living in the north. According to NRK, municipal director Elisabeth Paulsen hopes "that some will put down roots here".

The package includes practical start-up assistance: families receive information on jobs and childcare, subsidies for school and daycare costs and a local "buddy" to help them settle in. After three years, there is also the option to buy the apartment, NRK/Focus reports.

Bargains always cause a stir

Choosing Kokelv means swapping urbanity for wilderness: the region is a Sámi settlement area and the culture and language are present. The midnight sun and northern lights are tempting - but at the same time many things are far apart; the drive from Kokelv to Hammerfest alone takes around 90 minutes. The local authority recommends four-wheel drive.

Norway is not alone in offering such incentives. According to Focus Online, municipalities such as Kvitsøy (Rogaland) and Beiarn (Nordland) have successfully launched similar programs. Across Europe, regions are also advertising with 1-euro houses in Italy or move-in bonuses - such as Albinen in Valais with up to 22,000 euros.

There have also been spectacular bargains in the USA - albeit with conditions: In Reno (Nevada), Logan and Angelina Needham bought a historic house for 1 US dollar, but had to move and renovate it at their own expense. The previous owner, Jacobs Entertainment, wanted to protect the listed building in this way - a deal that shows how local authorities and owners are looking for creative ways to combat vacancy and decay.