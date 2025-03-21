Wealth seems to make people happy: Prince Joseph Wenzel (right) together with his sister Princess Marie Caroline and brother Prince Nikolaus. Picture: IMAGO/PPE

Prince Joseph Wenceslas is one of the most sought-after royals in Europe. The young man, who will soon be 30 years old, will one day become Prince of Liechtenstein and inherit a fortune worth billions.

Bruno Bötschi

The birth of Prince Joseph Wenzel Maximilian Maria von und zu Liechtenstein, who is known as Wenzel, was announced on May 26, 1995 with 25 gun salutes.

Wenzel is the eldest son of Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and Hereditary Princess Sophie. The 29-year-old is second in line to the throne of the Principality behind his father.

Royal fans may also be interested to know: Wenzel is a great-great-great-grandson of Karl Ludwig, the younger brother of Franz Joseph I, Emperor of Austria.

Prince Hans Adam II pays no taxes

The von Liechtensteins are one of the oldest Austrian aristocratic families. They have ruled over the 160 square kilometer principality, which lies between Austria and Switzerland, since 1806.

Prince Hans Adam II, Wenzel's grandfather, receives a large part of his wealth from the private bank LGT Group, which he and his family manage through a foundation. Incidentally, the 80-year-old royal pays no taxes and is thus able to save several million every year.

The royal family is considered to be media-shy and usually only presents itself to the public on the state holiday, which is celebrated every year on August 15 at Vaduz Castle.

It is therefore not surprising that the von Liechtensteins are considered the least well-known family among European royals.

Liechtenstein's princely family is considered media-shy and usually only presents itself to the public on the state holiday, which is celebrated annually on August 15 at Vaduz Castle. This picture was taken in 2024. Picture: IMAGO/PPE

Prince Wenzel sees this anonymity as an advantage. "It was always important to my parents and grandparents not to appear in the gossip columns," he told one of the rare interviews with the "Liechtensteiner Volksblatt" in 2014.

He continued: "This gives me the chance to move freely and live my life like any other person."

It is also not known whether Prince Wenzel is in a relationship. In any case, he has never officially appeared with a woman at his side.

The House of Liechtenstein is one of Europe's richest dynasties

And as already mentioned, the House of Liechtenstein is one of the richest dynasties in Europe.

The billion-dollar fortune was created, among other things, through the skillful management of huge financial portfolios. It also includes banks, real estate and several art collections.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Prince Hans Adam II's fortune has currently grown to 10.8 billion euros.

In contrast to the British royal family, the 80-year-old personally owns billions - as his grandson Prince Joseph Wenzel is likely to do one day. This currently makes him the richest heir to the throne in Europe.

Prince Wenzel's childhood was "quite normal"

Wenzel grew up with his three siblings at Vaduz Castle in Liechtenstein. Despite his wealthy family, the future hereditary prince insists that his childhood was "completely normal".

"It was no different for me than for others my age," said the Prince in an interview with the "Liechtensteiner Volksblatt", which was discontinued two years ago.

He continued: "Since kindergarten, I had a group of friends that I could visit and invite home. It was important for me to be a normal teenager and do things that everyone else does."

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Prince Hans Adam II's fortune has currently grown to 10.8 billion euros. Picture: IMAGO/PPE

Prince Joseph Wenzel also spoke to the newspaper in 2014 about his professional future. At the time, he hadn't given much thought to the time after his studies.

However, Wenzel could well imagine that he would "live abroad for a few years to gain work experience and then return to Liechtenstein".

