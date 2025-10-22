  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

New season of the matchmaking show This single farmer is the new favorite on "Bauer sucht Frau"

ai-scrape

22.10.2025 - 07:24

The new farmer bachelor Friedrich has broken the record for love letters.
The new farmer bachelor Friedrich has broken the record for love letters.
RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

A farmer attracts attention with an unprecedented number of applications.

22.10.2025, 07:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • With a record number of love letters, farmer Friedrich has received the highest number of applicants in 21 seasons of "Bauer sucht Frau" to date.
  • The 29-year-old farmer thus surpasses the previous record holder Patrick Romer from season 16.
  • Friedrich is looking for a self-confident, loving partner with an interest in agriculture and politics to start a family together.
Show more

The search for love on German farms is about to start again. In the year 2025, Inka Bause will once again take on the role of the TV matchmaker and hopes that the 13 farmers will find the partner of their hearts. Even before the search really begins, one farmer sets a new record: Never before in 21 seasons has a candidate received so many applications.

Patrick Romer from the 16th season previously held the record, but this has now been beaten by farmer Friedrich. The 29-year-old farmer, who enjoys playing tennis, football and volleyball in his spare time, has received more applications than any candidate before.

Friedrich has clear ideas for the future. He wants to start a family with his dream woman so that he can one day pass the farm on to his children. His partner should be self-confident, sometimes show him the way, show an interest in agriculture and politics and also be loving, animal-loving and humorous.

RTL will show from Monday, November 3, at 8.15 p.m. whether it will work out for Friedrich in love - despite the record number of applications.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Christa Rigozzi and Marco Fritsche on love.

Christa Rigozzi and Marco Fritsche on love"One of them wanted several women" - "I dated a farmer"

"Farmer, single, looking for" couple 2024Back to the ex - did Michael take a second chance with farmer Andrea?

"Farmer Seeks Wife International"Inka Bause - on a love mission with a broken toe

More from the department

After an eight-year break. Heidi Klum sets the tone once again on

After an eight-year breakHeidi Klum sets the tone once again on "Project Runway"

Final with surprises. Jimi Blue triumphs on

Final with surprisesJimi Blue triumphs on "Promi Big Brother" - viewers angry

The rise and fall of the Duke of York. Prince Andrew - From the Queen's favorite to power and abuse

The rise and fall of the Duke of YorkPrince Andrew - From the Queen's favorite to power and abuse