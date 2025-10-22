The new farmer bachelor Friedrich has broken the record for love letters. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

A farmer attracts attention with an unprecedented number of applications.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With a record number of love letters, farmer Friedrich has received the highest number of applicants in 21 seasons of "Bauer sucht Frau" to date.

The 29-year-old farmer thus surpasses the previous record holder Patrick Romer from season 16.

Friedrich is looking for a self-confident, loving partner with an interest in agriculture and politics to start a family together. Show more

The search for love on German farms is about to start again. In the year 2025, Inka Bause will once again take on the role of the TV matchmaker and hopes that the 13 farmers will find the partner of their hearts. Even before the search really begins, one farmer sets a new record: Never before in 21 seasons has a candidate received so many applications.

Patrick Romer from the 16th season previously held the record, but this has now been beaten by farmer Friedrich. The 29-year-old farmer, who enjoys playing tennis, football and volleyball in his spare time, has received more applications than any candidate before.

Friedrich has clear ideas for the future. He wants to start a family with his dream woman so that he can one day pass the farm on to his children. His partner should be self-confident, sometimes show him the way, show an interest in agriculture and politics and also be loving, animal-loving and humorous.

RTL will show from Monday, November 3, at 8.15 p.m. whether it will work out for Friedrich in love - despite the record number of applications.

