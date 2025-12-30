Whether it's a toxic relationship or a spat with the boss: anyone who has problems that they can't solve on their own can contact an alibi agency, for example. Picture: IMAGO/YAY Images

What exactly does an alibi agency do? And how does it work when someone else breaks up with you? Beni Keller is the owner of such an agency and explains why lying is not always reprehensible.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Freiraummanager.ch agency offers alibi services to give people in stressful life situations protection, time and room to maneuver.

Around 2,500 actors help with staged scenarios - but only for legal and ethical assignments that are carefully checked beforehand.

According to CEO Keller, the growing demand is due to rising social expectations and the fear of condemnation, intensified by social media. Show more

Mr. Keller, your lifestyle agency offers alibis for a wide variety of situations. What kind of situations are these?

It's often about double lives or excuses that people need in complex situations. For example, one client was sexually harassed by her boss. Fearing for her career, she didn't want to defend herself internally. However, she still wanted to teach him a lesson - without overstepping legal boundaries or offending him. The supervisor then received discreetly staged, erotically labeled packages from us. Suddenly the whole team was sensitized. That was enough to make him cautious.

Is that really the best solution for a case like this?

An official report would have been a moral solution, but the reality is rarely ideal. People are often caught in dilemmas.

Do you have any other examples?

Another one concerns a professional footballer who can't come out. A supposed girlfriend accompanies him to events - a role-playing game that buys him time and keeps his back free before big matches or tournaments.

Where do you draw the moral line as an agency? Are there any requests that you categorically refuse?

Everything illegal, without exception. Covering up crimes? Impossible. Produce alibis in court? Likewise not. But in business relationships, friendships, partnerships or families, the situation is often more complex. Some people have to withdraw from a situation at short notice in order to remain capable of acting at all. But: if the motivation is not right, we refuse. Take the case of a man who wanted us to break up with his pregnant girlfriend. That is simply not our job. On the other hand, we do help people to break up who are victims of crime, manipulation, violence or toxic behavior and are no longer able to end the relationship on their own.

How does it work when you break up with someone? How do you make initial contact and do you openly tell the person concerned that you are acting on their behalf?

After the person who wants to break up with you contacts us, we discuss how to proceed. The message is delivered either by telephone or in person. In the latter case, we visit the person we want to break up with in public, at work or at home. Depending on the situation and the risk of escalation, we can also accompany the person, develop tactical procedures and plan measures such as a spontaneous move.

In your opinion, isn't it cowardly to delegate the breaking up - or are there situations in which it can even make sense?

It has nothing to do with cowardice. Sometimes people are afraid because they have found out something incriminating about their partner. Let's assume that the partner has committed crimes, has seriously abused their trust or is violent at home. In such situations, we strongly recommend seeking help because many people make bad decisions in the heat of the moment. An external, objective perspective helps to find good and sustainable solutions.

How do you check whether such a case actually exists and whether someone simply wants to hand over their responsibility?

It is human nature for someone to want to abdicate responsibility. That's why the team examines the cases thoroughly. We need evidence: chat histories, photos, written evidence. We don't act on the basis of a single statement. And when in doubt, we turn it down.

How often do you reject cases?

We reject about every 5th case. It's difficult to put a figure on that per year. Decisions are never made alone. In cases of doubt, we get opinions from several parties or internal experts. We weigh things up until we reach a consensus. Our code of ethics is not a rigid set of rules, but a mixture of common sense, universal principles and situational judgment.

About the person Beni Keller (41) is CEO of the alibi company Freiraummanager. He trained in management and marketing and introduced new business models in Switzerland. When he was offered the job at the Alibi agency, he accepted because he was looking for a job closer to people. The first Alibi agency was founded in Oldenburg (DE) in 1999 and is now represented in several countries; there is currently one in Switzerland. Freiraummanager works with a small, specialized network of professionals and a large number of actors and actresses.

Does anything ever go wrong?

Yes, there have been cases where a client has made the situation worse through their own fault and against our advice. For example, when a client doesn't stick to the agreed storyline, doesn't deliver documents on time or leaves things lying around at home that are confidential and are discovered by others. We can hardly take responsibility for this.

Your clients are often in exceptional emotional states, aren't they?

Yes, some clients are not able to separate themselves emotionally - they lack objectivity, they quickly get carried away with something that could harm themselves or are too careless. If our suggested solutions don't help, we also offer sessions with therapists or coaches to help them make the best and most sustainable decisions.

Do you have an example?

Just recently, a client changed her request to us several times within a short period of time. She was very upset and didn't know which path to take. We advised her to first reflect on her motive with the help of a professional coach and to create clarity about her goal before defining and implementing measures.

You work with around 2,500 actors. For what?

We have professionals and amateurs - depending on the profile a role requires. Amateurs are used, for example, for test purchases, to convey messages, to help with loneliness or to fulfill wishes. We engage professional actors for the realization of demanding storylines or as a friend for hire.

How do you ensure that your employees are well protected?

Before anyone goes on assignment, guidelines are set, contracts are signed and worst-case scenarios are discussed. And safety is paramount: actresses in particular are very well protected, depending on the role. There is always a backup, that is key.

Do the actors receive psychological aftercare if they are sent into very toxic or violent constellations?

Of course, this option is always available. In reality, however, this is rarely required - quite simply because the situations are usually easy to deal with. As a matter of principle, we never go into violent constellations and only experienced people are sent into potentially toxic situations. Our cases are actually more about stories that are absolutely human and therefore easy to digest for everyone involved.

What roles are in demand - apart from the girlfriend for a gay athlete?

There are no classically sought-after roles, as every initial situation brings with it a different story. From a jealous wife or ex-wife to a concealed, illegitimate child who suddenly appears on the scene unexpectedly, anything can happen.

Have there been situations in which conflicts with actors have escalated? Has anyone been exposed?

No, there have never been any escalations. Our actors have never been exposed. But of course there are unpleasant reactions - for example, when a break-up artist ends a relationship and reveals the reason. For example, that the person concerned has stolen from or cheated on the partner who hired them. Some people then react with excuses, apologies or even hostility. That is part of it. It is crucial that our client remains protected and safe.

Your employees slip into invented roles to stage situations or achieve certain effects. They are therefore deliberately deceptive. Do you and your team never have a guilty conscience?

It is a service for everyone involved. You slip into roles to stabilize situations and protect people. The team makes sure that everyone remains mentally stable.

What do you say to critics who find your work reprehensible?

This criticism is usually short-sighted. And it often comes from people who have never been in such situations themselves and judge from a morally comfortable comfort zone. It is an illusory castle of moral superiority. The people who come to us have real needs.

In recent years, we've heard more and more about alibi agencies like yours. Why are your services so popular?

We humans are judged for everything these days: For what we do - and for what we don't do. Social media increases the fear of mistakes, aggression or misinterpretation. Many people no longer dare to live the way they want to. These people look to us for protection, time and room to maneuver.

How much do your services cost?

We calculate our prices on a time and material basis, i.e. according to the preparation, duration, number of people involved and complexity of the scenario. Some people only want to solve a single situation - others need an entire construct.

Video on the topic: