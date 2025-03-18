"Home is the Ocean": The film portrays the life of the Schwörer family The Schwörer family from eastern Switzerland have been on the move for 25 years. They have dedicated themselves to environmental protection. Image: ToptoTop The Schwörer family dedicate their lives to environmental protection. Father Dario Schwörer is a mountain guide, skipper and climatologist. Mom Sabine is a nurse. Image: ToptoTop The couple have lived on the sailing ship Pachamama with their - now - six children for over 20 years. Image: ToptoTop One of Sabine Schwörer's highlights was the sighting of a polar bear and its baby. Image: ToptoTop The Schwörers live on 20 square meters on the Pachamama. In the country, they live in a tent. Image: ToptoTop Along the way, the Schwörers visit locals and schools to inspire them about environmental protection. Image: ToptoTop TOPtoTOP is a Swiss non-profit organization. Its aim is to inspire young people around the world to take action for the preservation of our planet. The organization was founded by Dario and Sabine Schwörer and takes a unique approach: it travels around the world on a low-emission sailing ship to visit schools, communities and businesses. Image: ToptoTop Filmmaker Livia Vonaesch accompanied the family of eight for seven years and documented how they challenge conventional norms of education, home and security. The result is the impressive feature film "Home is the Ocean". Image: Praesens Film "Home is the Ocean": The film portrays the life of the Schwörer family The Schwörer family from eastern Switzerland have been on the move for 25 years. They have dedicated themselves to environmental protection. Image: ToptoTop The Schwörer family dedicate their lives to environmental protection. Father Dario Schwörer is a mountain guide, skipper and climatologist. Mom Sabine is a nurse. Image: ToptoTop The couple have lived on the sailing ship Pachamama with their - now - six children for over 20 years. Image: ToptoTop One of Sabine Schwörer's highlights was the sighting of a polar bear and its baby. Image: ToptoTop The Schwörers live on 20 square meters on the Pachamama. In the country, they live in a tent. Image: ToptoTop Along the way, the Schwörers visit locals and schools to inspire them about environmental protection. Image: ToptoTop TOPtoTOP is a Swiss non-profit organization. Its aim is to inspire young people around the world to take action for the preservation of our planet. The organization was founded by Dario and Sabine Schwörer and takes a unique approach: it travels around the world on a low-emission sailing ship to visit schools, communities and businesses. Image: ToptoTop Filmmaker Livia Vonaesch accompanied the family of eight for seven years and documented how they challenge conventional norms of education, home and security. The result is the impressive feature film "Home is the Ocean". Image: Praesens Film

Their home is the sea: the Schwörer family of eight has been sailing the oceans for over 20 years - on a mission to protect the climate. Living in a confined space also brings challenges.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The eight-member Schwörer family from eastern Switzerland lives on their sailing ship "Pachamama" and travels the world to raise awareness for environmental protection. Their "TOP to TOP" project looks for positive environmental initiatives around the world and inspires children through direct experiences of nature.

Despite challenges such as storms or limited comfort, the family remains true to its mission and finances itself through work and sponsors.

Director Livia Vonaesch accompanied the Schwörer family on the high seas with her camera for several years. The result is an intimate portrait of a fascinating adventure family living the great dream of boundless freedom in a confined space. The documentary "Home is the Ocean" is currently showing in cinemas. Show more

What is your everyday life like as a family of eight dedicated to protecting the environment?

Sabine Schwörer: We spend most of our time on our boat. During the coronavirus pandemic, we were stationed in Norway, where we supervised the Save the Arctic project and organized a base camp. As wintering on the ship over several years is difficult, we spent the winters there. Otherwise, we travel with our sailing ship Pachamama (editor's note: Mother Earth) and explore mountain peaks by bike, where we spend the night in tents.

Eight of you live on the Pachamama on 20 square meters. How does living together in such a small space work?

There are strict routines, especially on long sailing passages: everyone has a task, we take turns with watches while sailing on a longer passage - two hours on watch, four hours off. The sleep rhythm is distributed automatically. At the same time, we try to have at least one hot meal together a day, because otherwise we pass each other by. If someone needs rest, they retreat to the anchor or the mast.

How do you teach your children about life at sea?

We introduce them to the tasks at an early age. Before they can walk, they learn how to move safely on the ship. They start taking on their first tasks as toddlers and increase their responsibility over time - from tying knots to night watch. But there are clear rules: For example, they are never allowed to be on their cell phones when they have a watch, and they know exactly when to wake us up.

How does that work?

We have designed an alarm system: If someone knocks on the wall three times, we have to go on deck immediately - regardless of whether we are still in our pyjamas. We sleep directly underneath and hear it immediately. I don't usually sleep very well when I'm sailing, so we always have to be ready in case I have to intervene.

Schwörer's project: TOPtoTOP TOPtoTOP Global Climate Expedition is a Swiss non-profit organization dedicated to climate protection. Its aim is to inspire young people around the world to take action to protect our planet. It was founded by Dario and Sabine Schwörer and takes a unique approach: it travels around the world on a low-emission sailing ship to visit schools, communities and businesses. The members share their experiences on climate change, sustainable solutions and nature conservation. It is particularly important to them to show positive examples and highlight concrete opportunities for action.

TOPtoTOP, the project close to your heart and life, is a global climate expedition - what is your goal?

Our association TOPtoTOP looks for positive examples of environmental protection worldwide and shares these experiences in schools. We believe that children are better motivated by positive inspiration rather than just being confronted with horror scenarios. We take them out into nature because we believe that you can only appreciate it if you experience it. You can't do that in the classroom.

The documentary also shows difficult moments, such as the night of the storm in Iceland when the Pachamama was badly damaged. Are you always aware of the risks of life on the high seas?

Yes, but we often feel safer at sea than in the city. Nature always gives us signs: Wave patterns, changes in air pressure, cloud formations. So we can prepare ourselves. In the city, you don't have this control - a drunk driver can hit you there, for example. When I was in Zurich recently, I was almost run over by a streetcar. I managed to save myself at the last minute. Nevertheless, Iceland was a tough moment. We asked ourselves whether we should carry on like this. It took a year to repair the ship. That put a strain on us. Nevertheless, the ship is our home - we couldn't just give it up. It is our joint heart project and home.

Feature film "Home is the Ocean" Filmmaker Livia Vonaesch accompanied the family of eight for seven years and documented how they challenged conventional norms of upbringing, education, home and security. The result is the impressive feature film "Home is the Ocean". The film is now showing in Swiss cinemas.

How do you finance your lives?

In the beginning, we worked on the road - I as a nurse, Dario as a mountain guide. In Chile, we gave birth to our first child with a Victorinox knife. When we later had to organize a passport in Santiago, the ambassador put us in touch with Victorinox - that's how our sponsorship came about. Today, the project is partly funded by our work and partly by sponsors such as Victorinox.

What hardships are the greatest for you?

A warm shower is a luxury! Normally we jump into the sea, soap up and then rinse off with seawater. A proper shower is like a Christmas present. A washing machine would also be great - but you get used to everything.

How does life on the ship affect your children?

They are very open because they are always meeting new people. They quickly learn to approach strangers and find their way around different cultures. When we were in Tonga once, we first tried to officially organize a school visit - that didn't work out. But when our children played with the local children on the beach, all the doors opened and we were able to give a presentation at the school without any problems.

Was there a magical moment on your travels?

Many! One particularly beautiful one was when we observed a mother polar bear with two cubs in a bay. They were playing in the water - that was incredibly impressive. But the many encounters with people from different cultures and religions are also something I really appreciate.

How do you deal with criticism? Some might say that your lifestyle is irresponsible.

I understand that. For someone who lives a traditional everyday life, traveling around the world on a sailing ship with six children sounds crazy. But for us, it developed naturally - we started young, gained experience, adapted. It wasn't a sudden leap into the unknown.

What do you wish for your family?

I hope that our children will carry on our mission - if they want to. They have this life in their blood, but it's their decision. They should find their own way and hopefully always keep in their hearts that nature is worth protecting.

