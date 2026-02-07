This is where the best of the best usually compete with the biggest waves in Europe. A place where world-class surfers push themselves to their limits. But this time the sea remains a minor matter - the force of nature hits the spectators.

Christian Thumshirn

Nazaré is located on the Atlantic coast of Portugal and is world-famous for its huge waves. But this time the danger doesn't come from the sea: a storm comes out of nowhere, violent gusts sweep over the cliffs and catch the spectators completely unprepared.

On all fours against the storm

Within moments, standing becomes impossible, even walking becomes a challenge. People brace themselves against the wind, get down on their knees and hold on to each other.

The video shows just how impressive the scene is.

More videos from the department