This TikTok trend can be life-threatening.

Passengers buckle their seatbelts around their feet during the flight to sleep more comfortably. Flight professionals warn urgently - this can be life-threatening in turbulence.

Sven Ziegler

Tiktok videos show passengers tying the seat belt around their feet to sleep better.

In the event of turbulence, there is a risk of serious injury if the seatbelt is fastened incorrectly.

The cabin crew make sure that safety regulations are observed.

Clicked millions of times and supposedly ingenious: a new "life hack" on Tiktok and Instagram shows flight passengers buckling their seat belts around their feet to prevent them from slipping while they sleep. The trick is supposed to help them sleep more comfortably in the upright seating position in economy class.

But aviation experts are horrified. A flight attendant warns in a Tiktok video: "This trend is life-threatening." In the event of turbulence, it is vital to wear a seatbelt correctly - and that means a tight belt around the hips, not around the feet.

This is what Swiss says

Flights with turbulence are on the increase, partly due to climate change. The flight from London to Singapore in May 2024 demonstrated this dramatically: the plane plummeted 50 meters within seconds. This resulted in over 100 injuries and one death - many because they were not wearing their seatbelts.

Swiss gives the all-clear toBlick: the trend has not yet been widespread on board the Swiss airline. "Our cabin crew thoroughly check whether the safety regulations are being adhered to," said a spokesperson. Any infringements are dealt with in a friendly but firm manner.

In addition, anyone who does not follow the crew's instructions is liable to prosecution. A risk that should not be taken for a nap.