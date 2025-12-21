"Tatort" check: This true story is behind Wotan Wilke Möhring's crime thriller Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) learns from his Dutch colleague Lynn de Baer (Gaite Jansen) how big the problems with the mafia are in the neighboring country. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly In the double "Tatort: Ein guter Tag / Schwarzer Schnee", Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring, left) investigates with his Dutch colleague Lynn de Baer (Gaite Jansen) in the German-Dutch border region. From now on, IT specialist Mario Schmitt (Denis Moschitto) will be at Falke's side. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Inspector Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring, left) and his new colleague Mario Schmitt (Denis Moschitto) first have to get used to each other. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Innkeeper Zoric (Sascha Geršak, left) makes friends with car dealer Joe Glauning (Andrei Viorel Tacu). But are they both who they say they are? Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Snack bar assistant Sami (Hamza Iallouchen) is questioned about a deadly attack right outside his fast food restaurant. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Karim Saidi (Yasin El Harrouk) pulls the strings in the German-Dutch drug business in his father's absence. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly IT specialist Mario Schmitt (Denis Moschitto, right) sometimes interprets things a little differently than "normal" investigators. Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) also has to realize this. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) and his Dutch colleague Lynn de Baer (Gaite Jansen) have to deal with perpetrators who act with unimaginable brutality. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly "Tatort" check: This true story is behind Wotan Wilke Möhring's crime thriller Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) learns from his Dutch colleague Lynn de Baer (Gaite Jansen) how big the problems with the mafia are in the neighboring country. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly In the double "Tatort: Ein guter Tag / Schwarzer Schnee", Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring, left) investigates with his Dutch colleague Lynn de Baer (Gaite Jansen) in the German-Dutch border region. From now on, IT specialist Mario Schmitt (Denis Moschitto) will be at Falke's side. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Inspector Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring, left) and his new colleague Mario Schmitt (Denis Moschitto) first have to get used to each other. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Innkeeper Zoric (Sascha Geršak, left) makes friends with car dealer Joe Glauning (Andrei Viorel Tacu). But are they both who they say they are? Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Snack bar assistant Sami (Hamza Iallouchen) is questioned about a deadly attack right outside his fast food restaurant. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Karim Saidi (Yasin El Harrouk) pulls the strings in the German-Dutch drug business in his father's absence. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly IT specialist Mario Schmitt (Denis Moschitto, right) sometimes interprets things a little differently than "normal" investigators. Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) also has to realize this. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly Falke (Wotan Wilke Möhring) and his Dutch colleague Lynn de Baer (Gaite Jansen) have to deal with perpetrators who act with unimaginable brutality. Image: NDR/Georges Pauly

Tatort: Ein guter Tag / Schwarzer Schnee" with Wotan Wilke Möhring is based on a true case. What is organized crime up to on the German-Dutch border - and why is it so dangerous?

No time? blue News summarizes for you A highly explosive double "Tatort": Wotan Wilke Möhring is on the trail of the Dutch mafia as LKA man Falke.

The case is based on a Spiegel investigation that caused quite a stir and criticism in the Netherlands.

New to Falke's side in the "Tatort" two-parter is Denis Moschitto as an IT expert. Show more

The double "Tatort: Ein guter Tag / Schwarzer Schnee" with Wotan Wilke Möhring, Denis Moschitto and Gaite Jansen as the Dutch guest detective is based on a true story.

Or should we say: on a major investigation by "Der Spiegel", which appeared in October 2021 as the cover story "Cheese, coke and killers". The lead author was Jürgen Dahlkamp, who now also acted as a consultant for the two-part "Tatort", which was broadcast in one go.

What is the true background to the "Tatort" case - and why was this report of all things so controversial?

What was it about?

A German disappeared without a trace from a campsite in the German-Dutch border region. Because the man's accommodation was covered in blood, the LKA sent Inspector Falke(Wotan Wilke Möhring) and cyber expert Mario Schmitt (Denis Moschitto) to investigate the supposed crime scene.

It soon became clear why the man was being sought by the police with such intensity: Carsten Kellmann (Andrei Viorel Tacu), who called himself Joe Glauning and ran a car dealership in the border region, was in fact an undercover investigator.

His entry into the structures of the unscrupulous Dutch mocro-mafia was to be restaurateur Ervin Zoric (Sascha Alexander Gersak), who apparently also finances his family's villa and their life of luxury through illegal business.

Together with Dutch detective Lynn de Baer (Gaite Jansen), the trio searched for the missing policeman and tried to get the Dutch mobsters.

What was it really about?

First of all, it has to be said: it is courageous that Dutch television is co-producing this crime thriller and broadcasting the 180 minutes of crime drama in our neighboring country.

A key message of the "Spiegel" story "Cheese, coke and killers" from October 2021 is that the Mocro mafia has managed to terrify journalists, lawyers and public prosecutors in the Netherlands with extreme ruthlessness and a willingness to use violence. The members of the clan come mainly from Morocco, the Netherlands Antilles and the Netherlands itself.

The research also states that the mafia has created a real culture of fear in the country and that the rule of law has virtually capitulated to organized crime.

Even though the text triggered a debate on this issue - and what it has to do with the liberal drug culture in the country - there was also a lot of criticism of this story about the Netherlands, written by German journalists.

What is the real background to the case?

In its cover story, " Der Spiegel" paints a bleak picture of the Netherlands: the country has become an important hub of organized cocaine crime in Europe due to a "naive", lax drug policy - to the point of mafia-like structures and violence.

The title of the story is: "Cheese, coke and killers: How Holland became a mafia paradise through lax drug policy."

The Netherlands is considered a major transshipment point for cocaine, partly because of the large seaport of Rotterdam, through which large quantities are smuggled. German authorities such as the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) have a large number of investigations that point to links to the Netherlands.

The cover story sparked debate and criticism, particularly abroad and in the Netherlands, because it painted a very negative, sometimes clichéd picture.

What's next for the investigators?

You have to be a regular viewer of Wotan Wilke Möhring's "crime scenes" to keep up with this partner squabble. In 2013, Falke began working with his colleague Katharina Lorenz, played by Petra Schmidt-Schaller, on "Tatort" in Hamburg and the surrounding area.

From 2016, Franziska Weisz was Falke's regular investigative partner as Chief Inspector Julia Grosz. After her film death in 2024, a solo episode followed in the monastery ("Schweigen") and another ("Im Wahn") with Florence Kasumba and Peri Baumeister as one-time partners.

The new double "Tatort" should now bring new stability: Although it will remain a guest appearance for Dutchwoman Lynn de Baer (Gaite Jansen) - cyber-policeman Mario Schmitt and thus Denis Moschitto is to remain on board as Falke's permanent partner in future productions.

What's next for Wotan Wilke Möhring's "Tatort"?

A second case for Falke and Mario Schmitt was realized in late summer and autumn 2025 based on a script and directed by Lars Kraume. It has the working title "Tatort: Falke im roten Kreis".

There have also been rumors about a third, as yet unnamed case, which is to be filmed in spring 2026. They say that it will be directed by Thomas Stiller ("Tatort: Frohe Ostern, Falke").

