Model Emily Ratajkowski likes to wear it: the red Speedcat from Puma, which is all the rage at the moment. IMAGO/Cover-Images

As we all know, fashion is a matter of taste. Or rather, a matter of habit. The Speedcat sneaker from Puma is currently in high demand, but the racing shoe also divides the public.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A sneaker trend divides opinion: The Speedcat from Puma in red is all the rage right now.

The sneaker was invented in the 90s as footwear for Formula 1 drivers, but then quickly won the hearts of fashion enthusiasts away from the racetrack.

The Speedcat is currently experiencing a revival - but is not considered a beautiful shoe by many. Show more

Either you love them or you hate them - we're talking about the Speedcat from Puma. I'm going to say I belong to the second group. And yet every now and then I get the itch to click on "buy" in the online store.

Because I remember the rise of the Adidas Samba model only too fondly. When it took me a while to get used to this new trend shoe. Admittedly, it wasn't love at first sight, but then it somehow clicked. I couldn't help myself and simply had to have them.

But because they were sold out everywhere, I had to be patient until I finally had Samba sneakers on my feet. And I'm not really that patient.

Then, last fall, it was the Handball Spezial from Adidas in a brown suede look that the fashionistas fell in love with. My heart still leaps at the thought of these fancy sneakers.

Instagram was full of them, I needed them too. But again, it took a while before I could call them my own. Sold out or not available in my size. But now they're in my shoe cabinet.

Racing shoe makes a comeback

But now the trendy Adidas kicks have a serious competitor. And as is the way with fashion, one retro trend after another is coming out of the woodwork. The Y2K aesthetic has been experiencing a real hype for a while now and doesn't even stop at sneakers.

The 2025 trend sneaker par excellence is not another Adidas model, nor anything from Nike, but one from Puma. And it's pretty ugly, as I've found since my first sighting.

But fashion is a matter of taste, as we all know, and because the Speedcat from Puma is being talked about everywhere as the must-have for this year, I'm now on the verge of being tempted to go with the flow and buy it too.

The model in fiery red is particularly popular. However, the Speedcat is also available in black, brown, yellow, pink or green.

Incidentally, the unusual design was invented in 1999, but as a fireproof sneaker for Formula 1 drivers. Subsequently, the shoe with its flat sole and rounded toe was also celebrated off the racetrack - and is now experiencing a revival. For some, it may still be part of their childhood memories.

Whether it is beautiful or ugly is in the eye of the beholder. It is undeniable that it is currently conquering the streets. The Speedcat is already enthroned in shop windows everywhere and has been stuck to the feet of influencers for some time now.

If you don't like the Speedcat, there are trend alternatives

But it's not just the Speedcat that's all the rage at the moment. Other models will also enjoy great popularity in 2025. In addition to the Puma sneaker, these are the sneakers to take note of:

But above all, one thing is gaining ground: After chunky sneakers were popular for a long time, the trend is currently moving predominantly towards slim sneakers. This means shoes with a slim silhouette.

These include the Samba or Gazelle from Adidas. But also the coveted sneaker from the collaboration between New Balance and Miu Miu.

I keep telling myself: even though I like to get carried away and be influenced on Instagram, I don't have to follow every trend. Well, let's see how long it takes for me to get carried away this time.

