Empty beaches dominate on Holbox. Mycation / Jenny Wagner

Cancún is loud, Tulum is overcrowded - and Holbox? The small island off the Yucatán Peninsula is considered Mexico's last insider tip. That is no longer entirely true. And yet it was the most impressive place on a trip through the region.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Holbox is no longer an undiscovered insider tip, but remains surprisingly decelerated.

The car-free island combines tourist infrastructure with protected nature.

Despite the growing number of visitors, Holbox retains its own colorful charm. Show more

Cancún was once a paradisiacal fishing village in Mexico. Today, it is one of the most visited places in the world - and you can feel it on every corner. Although (or perhaps because) millions of visitors fly to Cancún every year, there are also numerous criticisms of the vacation destination. One negative review follows the next, the beaches are overpriced, the music is loud.

The island of Holbox, in the very south of Mexico, is still considered an insider tip in Mexico. Theoretically. mycation editor Jenny has traveled from tourist hotspot Tulum via Cancún to the supposedly undiscovered pearl of Holbox and found out: Tourists have long had this place on their radar too. And yet it was the best place on her trip to Mexico.

In nature within 20 minutes

The name Holbox comes from Mayan Yucateco and means "black hole". It alludes to the darkness of the lagoons that surround the island. Located around 40 kilometers north of the Yucatán peninsula, most of Holbox is part of the Yum Balam biosphere reserve. Visitors arrive via the port of Chiquilá, from where a ferry takes them to the island in around 20 minutes. This is because the island is car-free, which initially sounds like peace and tranquillity.

Pink, turquoise, pastel: colorful house facades on Holbox Mycation / Jenny Wagner

Once you arrive on Holbox, however, you quickly realize that the island is neither untouched nor particularly quiet. In the center of the village, beach bars, restaurants and small hotels are close together. Loud music can be heard in the bars, there is alcohol and cocktails, and Americans party all night long. At least occasionally. The further you move away from the harbor, the quieter it gets. And then something magical unfolds.

Boutique hotels and avocado toast

Holbox is not a destination for adventurers. There is now an extremely good infrastructure here. Although the island is car-free, golf carts take tourists (and especially their luggage) to their hotel in comfort. Twenty years ago, you would have had to drag your suitcase through the sand. There are beautiful boutique hotels with beach views. Tip: The further away the hotel is, the less beach club vibes you'll have. At breakfast, you can choose between eggs with salsa or the popular avocado toast.

Speaking of food: There really are many destinations where vegetarians can only eat bread. Holbox is not one of them. Here you can get a matcha latte as a coffee substitute, as well as numerous vegan and vegetarian dishes. However, the seafood is extremely delicious and should not be missed.

Refreshingly tranquil and yet colorful

Holbox is one of the best places in Mexico to observe bioluminescence in the water. But beware: alligators also live in the lagoons. Otherwise, the activities on the island are tranquil: you can watch flamingos and stroll across the wide sandbanks. In the low season (from June to September) you can see whale sharks. However, it can also rain heavily at this time. In general, Holbox simply has its very own charm. There is street art everywhere on the walls, the beach huts glow in pastel colors and colorful flags flutter in the wind.

Not every place with a lot going on is automatically affected by overtourism. It becomes problematic when you intrude into the habitat of the animals and destroy it. The fact that Holbox is developing as a tourist destination offers the local population economic security. The fact that you can buy great souvenirs is not a disadvantage, quite the opposite. It's nice to be able to buy great sustainable linen trousers in a concept store and silver jewelry that won't tarnish.

One of the beautiful beaches on Holbox. Mycation / Jenny Wagner

The increasing popularity has also changed the way sustainability is dealt with. Many boat tours are run sustainably and are committed to ecological standards - for example, by not using disposable materials, having clear rules when snorkeling or keeping a fixed distance when observing animals. The operators are often from the island themselves, are familiar with the sensitive ecosystems and consciously focus on low-impact forms of tourism in order to preserve them in the long term.

Conclusion from mycation: Holbox is not quite as secret as influencers and travel bloggers claim. Nevertheless, the island can be just the right destination if you are longing for a nice beach vacation during the European winter months. And tourism brings benefits, a good infrastructure and endless Caribbean flair. What more could you want?